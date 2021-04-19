 The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com
Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Turns 30

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 19, 2021

in News

The Screaming Jets’ debut album ‘All For One’ celebrates its 30th birthday this week. The album was released on 20 April 1991.

‘All For One’ reached no 2 on the Australian album charts. It also gave The Screaming Jets their first hit song with ‘Better’ (no 4, 1991).

“For a bloke from Cardiff, who’d spent a few years touring round Australia, to find himself on the other side of the world sharing the stage with the likes of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, INXS, and yes, even a band room with Spinal Tap was something beyond my wildest imagination” says Dave Gleeson.

To mark the 30th anniversary the band has re-recorded the album to give a mature feel to the original concept. Steve James, the band’s original producer, was brought in to work on the new edition of ‘All For One’.

“It’s nice to revisit some of those songs. A bunch of them we still play live to this day, but during the re-recording of some of the songs we haven’t done for a while…wow, the memories just come flooding back and hopefully it’ll be the same for our loyal fans. This tour may even bring people out who haven’t seen us for a while. Maybe there will be people there to judge whether we are the same as 30 years ago. Maybe they’ll think we are better. We haven’t toured together for 18 months – so it’ll be like a rebirth…which could get messy!” ” says Dave Gleeson.

Screaming Jets All For One

‘ALL FOR ONE’ TRACKLISTING

C’Mon
No Point
Better
Needle
Shine On
Starting Out
Stop The World
Blue Sashes
Sister Tease
F.R.C.
Got It
The Only One

ALL FOR ONE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES – 2021
GENERAL ON SALE – 10AM FRIDAY 23RD APRIL
JULY
THU 8 – WALLABY HOTEL, MUDGEERABA, QLD
FRI 9 – MUSIC IS LIFE FESTIVAL, BILOELA, QLD
AUGUST
FRI 13 – FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE, WA
SAT 14 – CHARLES HOTEL, PERTH, WA
FRI 20 – THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE, QLD
SAT 21 – BRIBIE ISLAND HOTEL, BRIBIE ISLAND, QLD
FRI 27 – CENTRAL HOTEL, SHELLHARBOUR, NSW
SAT 28 – REVESBY WORKERS, REVESBY, NSW
SEPTEMBER
FRI 3 – GATEWAY HOTEL, GEELONG, VIC
SAT 4 – COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG, VIC
FRI 10 – YOUNG SERVICES CLUB, YOUNG, NSW
SAT 11 – BATHURST PANTHERS, BATHURST, NSW
FRI 17 – BELMONT 16S, BELMONT, NSW
SAT 18 – SAWTELL RSL, SAWTELL, NSW
FRI 24 – THE BRIDGE HOTEL, ROZELLE, NSW
SAT 25 – THE BRIDGE HOTEL, ROZELLE, NSW
OCTOBER
FRI 8 – THE BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE, SA

