The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets’ debut album ‘All For One’ celebrates its 30th birthday this week. The album was released on 20 April 1991.

‘All For One’ reached no 2 on the Australian album charts. It also gave The Screaming Jets their first hit song with ‘Better’ (no 4, 1991).

“For a bloke from Cardiff, who’d spent a few years touring round Australia, to find himself on the other side of the world sharing the stage with the likes of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, INXS, and yes, even a band room with Spinal Tap was something beyond my wildest imagination” says Dave Gleeson.

To mark the 30th anniversary the band has re-recorded the album to give a mature feel to the original concept. Steve James, the band’s original producer, was brought in to work on the new edition of ‘All For One’.

“It’s nice to revisit some of those songs. A bunch of them we still play live to this day, but during the re-recording of some of the songs we haven’t done for a while…wow, the memories just come flooding back and hopefully it’ll be the same for our loyal fans. This tour may even bring people out who haven’t seen us for a while. Maybe there will be people there to judge whether we are the same as 30 years ago. Maybe they’ll think we are better. We haven’t toured together for 18 months – so it’ll be like a rebirth…which could get messy!” ” says Dave Gleeson.

‘ALL FOR ONE’ TRACKLISTING

C’Mon

No Point

Better

Needle

Shine On

Starting Out

Stop The World

Blue Sashes

Sister Tease

F.R.C.

Got It

The Only One

ALL FOR ONE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES – 2021

GENERAL ON SALE – 10AM FRIDAY 23RD APRIL

JULY

THU 8 – WALLABY HOTEL, MUDGEERABA, QLD

FRI 9 – MUSIC IS LIFE FESTIVAL, BILOELA, QLD

AUGUST

FRI 13 – FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE, WA

SAT 14 – CHARLES HOTEL, PERTH, WA

FRI 20 – THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE, QLD

SAT 21 – BRIBIE ISLAND HOTEL, BRIBIE ISLAND, QLD

FRI 27 – CENTRAL HOTEL, SHELLHARBOUR, NSW

SAT 28 – REVESBY WORKERS, REVESBY, NSW

SEPTEMBER

FRI 3 – GATEWAY HOTEL, GEELONG, VIC

SAT 4 – COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG, VIC

FRI 10 – YOUNG SERVICES CLUB, YOUNG, NSW

SAT 11 – BATHURST PANTHERS, BATHURST, NSW

FRI 17 – BELMONT 16S, BELMONT, NSW

SAT 18 – SAWTELL RSL, SAWTELL, NSW

FRI 24 – THE BRIDGE HOTEL, ROZELLE, NSW

SAT 25 – THE BRIDGE HOTEL, ROZELLE, NSW

OCTOBER

FRI 8 – THE BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE, SA

