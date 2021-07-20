The Screaming Jets Postpone New South Wales Dates To 2022 - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have postponed their New South Wales shows until 2022 because of the #Gladyscluster ripping the state. However, New South Wales’ loss is a windfall for Queensland and Victoria.

The Screaming Jets were touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘All For One’.

“It’s such a bloody disappointment that we can’t get to these NSW shows that we had planned for August, such is the current state of touring and border closures,” Dave Gleeson said in a statement. “Obviously the health and wellbeing of all of us is of paramount importance. On a brighter note, we have added 6 shows for Queensland and Victoria and we can’t wait to hit the road and play shows again, and to unleash ‘All For One’ on fans again!”

‘All For One’ was released on 19 April 1991. The album reached no 2 in Australia and was the 48th biggest selling album of the year. ‘All For One’ featured the no 4 single ‘Better’, now considered an Oz Rock classic. ‘Better’ was the 20th biggest selling single of 1991 in Australia.

The cancelled locations in question are:

Young Services Club, Young, NSW

Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst, NSW

Belmont 16s, Belmont, NSW

Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW

Central Hotel, Shellharbour, NSW

Revesby Workers , Revesby, NSW

In their place are 6 new shows across Queensland and Victoria:

Thur 26 Aug – King’s Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, Qld

Fri 27 Aug – Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, Qld

Fri 10 Sept – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, Vic

Sat 11 Sept – Village Green, Mulgrave, Vic

Fri 17 Sept – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, Vic

Sat 18 Sept – Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, Vic

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments