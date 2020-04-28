 The Seekers to Release Rarities Album - Noise11.com
The Seekers Hidden Treasures

The Seekers to Release Rarities Album

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2020

in News

An album of rarities from The Seekers will be released in May.

‘Hidden Treasures: The Rarities Collection Volume 1’ will include the complete record breaking Sidney Myer Music Bowl concert of 1967 when over 200,000 people, over one tenth of the population of Melbourne at the time, came out to her the band live.

Until now only four songs from that concert were available. The other three, “A World Of Our Own”, “The Leaving Of Liverpool” and “Red Rubber Ball”, were thought to be lost until recently.

The album will also include The Seekers’ jingles for Melbourne radio station 3AK and their Coca-Cola ads.

The Seekers ‘Hidden Treasures: The Rarities Collection Volume 1’ will be released on 22 May, 2020.

TRACK LISTING
1. Waltzing Matilda (Queensland Version)
2. 3AK Jingle 1
3. 3AK Jingle 2
4. 3AK Jingle 3
5. Nothing To Do (And All Day To Do It In) (Frankie Davidson)
6. Sally Was A Good Old Girl – (Frankie Davidson)

7-12: Sea Shanties
7. Blow The Man Down
8. Bound For Australia (Also Known As ‘South Australia’)
9. High Barbary
10. Eddystone Light
11. Leave Her Johnny, Leave Her
12. A’ Rovin’

13-18: The Big Show Tour
13. You Can Tell The World
14. Blowin’ In The Wind
15. Kumbaya
16. This Little Light Of Mine
17. Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright (Includes Gold Record Presentation)
18. Cotton Fields
19. Coca-Cola Jingle 1
20. Coca-Cola Jingle 2

Music For The People
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, 1967
21. Come The Day
22. Morningtown Ride
23. A World Of Our Own
24. The Leaving Of Liverpool
25. Red Rubber Ball
26. The Carnival Is Over
27. Georgy Girl

Noise11.com

