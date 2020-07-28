The Sound Week Three, Here’s The Line-up

The Sound returns this Sunday, celebrating the very best Australian music has to offer.

Following on from epic moments across Episodes One and Two – including performances from The Teskey Brothers, DMA’S, Eskimo Joe, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky from Melbourne’s iconic Hamer Hall, a star-studded cover of Mental As Anything’s ‘Live It Up’, a visit to 1998 with pop princess Kylie Minogue, and much, much more – Episode Three of The Sound is turning up the heat on your Sunday early evening!

Tune in on ABC each Sunday at 5.30pm as The Sound puts live Australian music back on free-to-air TV. Each episode of The Sound [created by Mushroom Vision and licensed to the ABC] features exclusive performances, collaborations and interviews from some of our nation’s finest talent – with two-thirds of the show showcasing new material.

Catch Episode Three airing this Sunday 2 August at 5.30pm, or repeated Saturday 8 August at 12.30pm on ABC, or on iview.

Joining host Jane Gazzo and music news correspondent Zan Rowe this week is a very special guest co-host – former Skyhooks guitarist and radio/TV legend Red Symons.

Episode Three features performances by:

One of the brightest pop talents to emerge in recent years, Amy Shark exploded onto the scene with her 2016 hit ‘Adore’ and continues her chart domination with latest single ‘Everybody Rise’

West Australian multi-APRA and ARIA award-winner John Butler, who has two live albums, two DVDs and seven studio albums under his belt – the most recent being 2018’s HOME

Indie folk-rockers Boy & Bear return with a rendition of ‘Limit Of Love’, from their 2015 album of the same name and most recently featured on this year’s At Golden Retriever Studio acoustic LP

Multi-platinum trio and global pop powerhouse Sheppard will impress with their latest single, ‘Symphony’

Known for her bold vocal and songwriting prowess, Melbourne’s Angie McMahon delivers her brand new single exclusively for The Sound

Gordi gives us a taste of her deeply personal, just-released Top 20 ARIA album Our Two Skins

East Kimberley-bred rapper Dallas Woods, who’s been making a name for himself collaborating with Baker Boy and Jerome Farah, is a star on the rise. Dallas performs ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’ with his band.

Each week, The Sound’s ‘Introducing’ segment showcases an impressive emerging talent. This week meet Scott Darlow, a young Indigenous singer-songwriter and the latest signing to Reclusive Records. Together with Ian Kenny (Birds of Tokyo, Karnivool), Scott will perform his powerful song ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’.

EPISODE THREE: SUNDAY 2 AUGUST, 5.30PM ON ABC

REPEATS SATURDAY 8 AUGUST, 12.30PM ON ABC

Stream on iview

Featuring

AMY SHARK

JOHN BUTLER

BOY & BEAR

SHEPPARD

ANGIE MCMAHON

GORDI

DALLAS WOODS

+ IAN KENNY introduces SCOTT DARLOW

+ more

Hosted by

JANE GAZZO, ZAN ROWE

and special guest RED SYMONS

