Vintage Australian Mick Jagger Interview Surfaces - Noise11.com

Historic Australian footage of Mick Jagger being interviewed by Richard Carleton in 1969 has surfaced.

The interview was recorded when Mick Jagger was in Australia filming ‘Ned Kelly’.

In the interview published by Reelin In The Years on YouTube Mick talks about The Beatles being more commercially successful than The Rolling Stones. “That’s because they are much better songwriters,” he says. “But that’s not what Rock and Roll is about. They are just a very good Rock and Roll band and we love them dearly, bless their little moptops”.

Carleton asks Jagger if he loves writing “pop songs”. “That’s my job,” Mick responds. “That’s what I like doing most. I’m not really on the music side. I leave that to my friend Keith”.

As for the Stones core fan base, Mick says they don’t target teens. “We don’t try and appeal to anyone. Anyone is welcome,” he said.

Richard Carleton was the award-winning Australian television journalist who worked for the ABC, the BBC and later Channel Nine. He died in May 2006 after collapsing from a heart attack during a press conference in Tasmania about the Beaconsfield Gold Mine collapse.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

