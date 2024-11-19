Howard Jones To Tour USA With ABC in 2025 - Noise11.com

Howard Jones is teaming up with ABC for a double header tour of the USA in 2025. Radio DJ Richard Blade is on the tour as well.

Howard Jones said, “So excited to be teaming up with the excellent ABC once again for another run of dates in the USA. When I heard that Richard Blade was on board with us, I knew that this tour will be something extra special. Join the party…see you out there!”

ABC frontman Martin Fry stated, “Keenly anticipating some incredible nights with good friends Howard Jones and Richard Blade on stage. This tour’s gonna be unmissable”.

Howard Jones and ABC with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2025

6 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

7 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort

8 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

14 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall

15 Dallas, TX Music Hall At Fair Park

16 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

17 Houston, TX House Of Blues

19 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

20 Waukegan, IL The Genesee

21 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

