Howard Jones To Tour USA With ABC in 2025 - Noise11.com

Howard Jones To Tour USA With ABC in 2025

by Noise11.com on November 20, 2024

in News

Howard Jones is teaming up with ABC for a double header tour of the USA in 2025. Radio DJ Richard Blade is on the tour as well.

Howard Jones said, “So excited to be teaming up with the excellent ABC once again for another run of dates in the USA. When I heard that Richard Blade was on board with us, I knew that this tour will be something extra special. Join the party…see you out there!”

ABC frontman Martin Fry stated, “Keenly anticipating some incredible nights with good friends Howard Jones and Richard Blade on stage. This tour’s gonna be unmissable”.

Howard Jones and ABC with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2025
6 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
7 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort
8 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
14 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall
15 Dallas, TX Music Hall At Fair Park
16 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
17 Houston, TX House Of Blues
19 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
20 Waukegan, IL The Genesee
21 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

