 ABC Removes All Silverchair Songs From Australian Story So Part Two Can Stream - Noise11.com
Silverchair at Big Day Out 2002 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Silverchair at Big Day Out 2002 photo by Ros O'Gorman

ABC Removes All Silverchair Songs From Australian Story So Part Two Can Stream

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2023

in News

Days after the first episode of the two-part Silverchair Australian Story program was removed from the ABC’s streaming service iView, the ABC has covered its tracks by taking out all unlicensed Silverchair music from part two so the second half can stream. Part one at this stage has not been re-edited.

The sign-off on Episode one of the Silverchair Australian Story was one almighty fuck-up by someone at the ABC. Broadcasting rights and Streaming rights are two completely different licenses so for the ABC to not have that signed off on both prior to the broadcast of the first episode was incredible. Someone at the ABC did not do their job and it cost the broadcaster dearly.

The reasons behind the withdrawn of the Silverchair music were made clear this week by former frontman and songwriter Daniel Johns who told fans that he was not given a preview of the book the show was based around despite it making personal comments about him.

Johns also mentioned the reluctance of the two other members Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to previously approve use of the Silverchair songs in Daniel’s podcast, so the spite goes deep. Basically, it is a strained to the point of non-repairable relationship with Johns with Joannou and Gillies.

The Silverchair Australian Story was a blatant promo for a book by Gillies and Joannau. The show has its place on the ABC, just not as a obvious promo plug for a commercial product. The ABC outlines its policies for Advertising and Sponsorship on its website.

