Federal Government To Commence Study To Take Double J To The FM Band - Noise11.com

The ABC’s DAB+ radio station Double J may soon head to the FM band. The Australian Federal Government has revealed plans to fund a feasibility study to take Double J onto FM frequencies around Australia.

$500,000 has been allocated to research into the expansion of Double J to FM. The DAB+ station is the older brother of youth network Triple J.

Double J evolved from the original DAB+ station Dig Music which was first broadcast in 2002. In 2014 Dig became Double J. The name came from the original Triple J, which stated as 2 Double J (2JJ) on the AM band in Sydney only in 1975.

The Albo Federal Government has also reversed the destruction of the right-wing neo-Christian Morrison government. The ABC’s funding reversal means programs decimated by the Morrison government can start to be reinstated over coming years.

The ABC cuts began with Abbott lies of 2014, with the extremist PM going to an election on “no cuts to the ABC” and then immediately dismantling ABC budgets as soon as he was in power.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

