Federal Government To Commence Study To Take Double J To The FM Band - Noise11.com

Federal Government To Commence Study To Take Double J To The FM Band

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The ABC’s DAB+ radio station Double J may soon head to the FM band. The Australian Federal Government has revealed plans to fund a feasibility study to take Double J onto FM frequencies around Australia.

$500,000 has been allocated to research into the expansion of Double J to FM. The DAB+ station is the older brother of youth network Triple J.

Double J evolved from the original DAB+ station Dig Music which was first broadcast in 2002. In 2014 Dig became Double J. The name came from the original Triple J, which stated as 2 Double J (2JJ) on the AM band in Sydney only in 1975.

The Albo Federal Government has also reversed the destruction of the right-wing neo-Christian Morrison government. The ABC’s funding reversal means programs decimated by the Morrison government can start to be reinstated over coming years.

The ABC cuts began with Abbott lies of 2014, with the extremist PM going to an election on “no cuts to the ABC” and then immediately dismantling ABC budgets as soon as he was in power.

