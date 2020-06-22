The Wiggles Drew Three Times More Than Trump In Tulsa

Australia’s The Wiggles managed to generated a three times bigger crowd with their audience purchasing tickets to a BOK Center, Tulsa show that Trump drew to his freebie ticket rally on the weekend.
The Wiggles played BOK Center, Tusla on 2 August, 2009 to a packed house. Trump’s rally on Saturday was two thirds empty with just under 6,2000 entering the 19,000 capacity venue.
Haha. Greatest tweet ever.
Posted by Murray Cook on Monday, 22 June 2020
June 20, 2020 is now being predicted to be looked back on as the day Trump lost the election.
The Wiggles played 61 sold-out shows on their 2009 world tour. They generated $45 million in revenue that year alone.
