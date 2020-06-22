 The Wiggles Drew Three Times More Than Trump In Tulsa - Noise11.com
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Wiggles Drew Three Times More Than Trump In Tulsa

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2020

in News

Australia’s The Wiggles managed to generated a three times bigger crowd with their audience purchasing tickets to a BOK Center, Tulsa show that Trump drew to his freebie ticket rally on the weekend.

The Wiggles played BOK Center, Tusla on 2 August, 2009 to a packed house. Trump’s rally on Saturday was two thirds empty with just under 6,2000 entering the 19,000 capacity venue.

Haha. Greatest tweet ever.

Posted by Murray Cook on Monday, 22 June 2020

June 20, 2020 is now being predicted to be looked back on as the day Trump lost the election.

The Wiggles played 61 sold-out shows on their 2009 world tour. They generated $45 million in revenue that year alone.

