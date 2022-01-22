 The Wombats Land A UK No 1 Album - Noise11.com
The Wombats Land A UK No 1 Album

by Music-News.com on January 22, 2022

The Wombats reach Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart today with Fix Yourself, Not The World, marking their first chart-topping LP in the UK.

The Wombats reach the summit with the most physically-purchased album of the week, with 86% of its total chart sales coming from physical copies.

As well as a Top 20 debut record in 2007 (A Guide To Love Loss & Desperation), the band previously achieved three consecutive UK Top 5 albums; 2011’s This Modern Glitch (3), 2015’s Glitterbug (5) and Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (3) from 2018. See The Wombats Official Charts history in full here.

Last week’s Number 1, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, falls three spots to Number 4, but remains the most-streamed album in the UK.

Brand new at Number 5, electronic innovator Bonobo ties for a previous career-best chart peak with Fragments, his second UK Top 5 album, and the most downloaded album of the week too.

At Number 6 is chart legend Elvis Costello, who achieves his 14th UK Top 10 record with The Boy Named If, with his band The Imposters.

Outside the Top 10, American folk band The Lumineers enter at Number 18 with Brightside, while blues rockers The Temperance Movement’s live album Caught On Stage – Live & Acoustic debuts at Number 35.

