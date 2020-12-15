 The Wooten Brothers To Perform Christmas Holiday Special - Noise11.com
Joseph Wooten

Joseph Wooten

The Wooten Brothers To Perform Christmas Holiday Special

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2020

in News

The Wooten Brothers will gather at Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville this weekend for The Wooten Brothers Holiday Special.

The Wooten Brothers Holiday Special will stream on Facebook at 8pm CST, 9pm EST Saturday December 19. That is 1pm AEDT (East Coast Australia) Sunday 20 December.

Get a reminder for the stream from Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rudysjazzroom/live_videos/

The Wooten Family, Regi, Roy, Joseph and Victor are multi-Grammy Award winners. Victor is also bass player for Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Joseph has been a member of the Steve Miller Band since 1993.

Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville is named after the Wooten’s late brother Rudy.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rocky Horror Show Craig McLachlan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Craig McLachlan Found Not Guilty of Assault

Craig McLachlan has been found Not Guilty on assault charges dating back to 2014.

5 hours ago
Blue
Blue To Reform In 2021

Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa are keen to reunite for the band's 20th anniversary next year, and they're eager to get plans in motion as soon as the coronavirus crisis eases.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Elton John Praises Damon Albarn

Elton John has collaborated with a number of different artists this year but the most important for him was playing piano and lending vocals on ‘The Pink Phantom’ for Gorillaz’ latest project 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' because he enjoyed working with the frontman so much.

2 days ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

Lil Wayne is hoping for leniency in his federal weapons case after pleading guilty to a possession charge.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
FFS Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 8 Year Old Nominated for Grammy Award

Beyonce's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has officially been credited as a Grammy Award nominee for her contributions to the R&B superstar's Brown Skin Girl video.

3 days ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Debuts ‘Reason I Drink’ VIDEO

For her ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Mix’ EP, Alanis Morissette has debuted a new remix video for ‘Reasons I Drink’.

3 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Release Joint Song ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

4 days ago