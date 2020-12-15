The Wooten Brothers To Perform Christmas Holiday Special - Noise11.com

The Wooten Brothers will gather at Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville this weekend for The Wooten Brothers Holiday Special.
The Wooten Brothers Holiday Special will stream on Facebook at 8pm CST, 9pm EST Saturday December 19. That is 1pm AEDT (East Coast Australia) Sunday 20 December.
Get a reminder for the stream from Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rudysjazzroom/live_videos/
The Wooten Family, Regi, Roy, Joseph and Victor are multi-Grammy Award winners. Victor is also bass player for Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Joseph has been a member of the Steve Miller Band since 1993.
Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville is named after the Wooten’s late brother Rudy.
