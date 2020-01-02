 The xx Working On New Music - Noise11.com
The xx

The xx

The xx Working On New Music

by Tim Cashmere on January 2, 2020

in News

British indie-electro pioneers The xx have revealed that they’re working on new music.

“Looking forward to 2020,” the band said in a new-year Instagram post. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year! xx The xx.”

If the band are working on a new album, it will be their first single 2017’s I See You. The album topped the Australian charts and had an accompanying mini-doco entitled Night and Day.

Member and producer Jamie xx has released one solo album, as well as a collaboration with proto-hip-hop icon Gil Scott-Heron.

Watch The xx – On Hold below

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Old Crow Medicine Show
Critter Fuqua Leaves Old Crow Medicine Show

Christopher "Critter" Fuqua has parted ways with his buddies in bluegrass revival band Old Crow Medicine Show.

5 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo
Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff's Mode For Men.

8 hours ago
Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

Byron Bay's two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

9 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Set To Extend Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga says he Vegas residency has been extended until the end of 2020.

21 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live

Cold Chisel’s warm-up gig in Sydney 28 December featured the live premiere of four new tracks from the no 1 album ‘Blood Moon’.

3 days ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale Reflects On A Year Without Alcohol

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother has shared his thoughts after clocking up 12 months without alcohol.

3 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hall & Oates Return To The Australian Top 40 For The First Time Since 1984

Hall & Oates are officially an Australian Top 40 act again, scoring their first Top 40 hit since ‘Out of Touch’ in 1984.

5 days ago