The xx Working On New Music

British indie-electro pioneers The xx have revealed that they’re working on new music.
“Looking forward to 2020,” the band said in a new-year Instagram post. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year! xx The xx.”
If the band are working on a new album, it will be their first single 2017’s I See You. The album topped the Australian charts and had an accompanying mini-doco entitled Night and Day.
Member and producer Jamie xx has released one solo album, as well as a collaboration with proto-hip-hop icon Gil Scott-Heron.
Watch The xx – On Hold below
