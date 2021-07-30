 There Is A Brand New B-52’s ‘Love Shack’ Remix - Noise11.com

There Is A Brand New B-52’s ‘Love Shack’ Remix

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2021

in News

#wholeshackshimmay the B-52’s classic ‘Love Shack’ has been remixed by DJ Cumberbund Tik Toxic.

‘Love Shack’ was a number one song for The B-52’s in Australia and New Zealand in 1989. It was the band’s comeback song after the death of guitarist Ricky Wilson in 1985.

The original love shack is a cabin in Athens, Georgia where the band wrote their first hit ‘Rock Lobster’. Kate Pierson lived in the cabin in the 1970s. It was destroyed by fire in 2004.

Meanwhile Kate Pierson of the B-52’s has put her Woodstock ‘Love Shack’ up for sale for $2.2 million. The property has 13 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is rented out as three two-bedroom suites and six one-bedroom apartments.

The property was built in 1952. Pierson and partner Monica Coleman restored the property designing the rooms with bright décor with memorabilia honoring Etta James, Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, Dolly Parton as well as Kate.

The property is on 6.5 acres.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Prince Welcome 2 America
Prince’s 10th Posthumous Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ Released

Prince is more prolific as a dead guy than most acts with a pulse. His new album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is his 10th posthumous album since his death in 2016.

15 hours ago
Mark Knopfler image by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Knopfler Albums Compiled For Vinyl Collection

Mark Knopfler’s first five solo albums have been compiled into a next vinyl box set (with a CD edition coming as well).

16 hours ago
Dee Snider
Dee Snider Beat Covid With A Vaccination

Dee Snider has revealed that he caught Covid but because he had the vaccination it was minor and lasted just a few days.

17 hours ago
Marianne Faithfull Montreux
Marianne Faithfull’s Vital Montreux Performances Compiled for Historic Release

14 essential Marianne Faithfull live recordings from her five Montreux Jazz Festival shows between 1995 and 2009 have been compiled for an historic release ‘Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years’.

18 hours ago
Motley Crue Dr Feelgood
Motley Crue ‘Dr Feelgood’ Is Their Next Reissue

Motley Crue’s 1989 classic ‘Dr Feelgood’ is the next Crue reissue.

19 hours ago
David Hasselhoff Party Your Hasselhoff
David Hasselhoff Covers Iggy Pop (We Kid You Not)

David Hasselhoff has covered the Iggy Pop classic ‘The Passenger’.

21 hours ago
INXS Original Sin The Seven Sins
INXS ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ Soundtrack Released

A soundtrack for ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’, featuring the music of INXS was released today.

21 hours ago