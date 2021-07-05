 Tim McGraw Joins Alabama For Surprise Duet - Noise11.com
Tim McGraw Joins Alabama For Surprise Duet

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2021

in News

Tim McGraw had a Saturday night to remember after joining country music veterans Alabama onstage to help reopen Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena.

Alabama kicked off the latest trek of their 50th anniversary tour with a pair of back-to-back shows, the first to be held at the venue since the Covid-19 shutdown, and they welcomed McGraw as a special guest, lending his vocals to a rendition of Lady Down on Love.

The invite was particularly special for McGraw as it also marked the first time he had ever seen Alabama live in concert – even though he’s been a fan since he was a kid.

After the show, McGraw posted video footage of the concert collaboration to Instagram, and captioned it, “@thealabamaband has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I remember….. Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour!

“Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school….full circle moment I’ll never forget @bridgestonearenaofficial (sic)”.

