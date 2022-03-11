Tim Rogers, Adalita and Tex Perkins To Tour Exile On Main Street - Noise11.com

After performing the Rolling Stones classic ‘Sticky Fingers’, Tim Rogers of You Am I, Adalita from Magic Dirt and Tex Perkins of Cruel Sea will take ‘Exile On Main Street’ on tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stones release.

The Rolling Stones original ‘Exile On Main Street’ was released on 12 May 1972. The album came just 13 months after ‘Sticky Fingers’.

‘Exile On Main Street’ was a double album. Recording began in 1969 while the band was still working on ‘Sticky Fingers’.

Stones fans debate the best Stones album between ‘Beggars Banquet’, ‘Let It Bleed’, ‘Sticky Fingers’ and ‘Exile On Main Street’. Those albums were released in succession.

‘Exile On Main Street’ tracklisting:

LP One

Side One

1. “Rocks Off” (4:31)

2. “Rip This Joint” (2:22)

3. “Shake Your Hips” (2:59)

4. “Casino Boogie” (3:33)

5. “Tumbling Dice” (3:45)

Side Two

1. “Sweet Virginia” (4:27)

2. “Torn and Frayed” (4:17)

3. “Sweet Black Angel” (2:54)

4. “Loving Cup” (4:25)

LP Two

Side Three

1. “Happy” (3:04)

2. “Turd on the Run” (2:36)

3. “Ventilator Blues” (3:24)

4. “I Just Want to See His Face” (2:52)

5. “Let It Loose” (5:16)

Side Four

1. “All Down the Line” (3:49)

2. “Stop Breaking Down” (4:34)

3. “Shine a Light” (4:14)

4. “Soul Survivor” (3:49)

THE ROLLING STONES REVUE “EXILE ON MAIN ST.” 2022 TOUR DATES:

FRIDAY 26TH AUGUST

ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Support act: Steve Balbi

FRIDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER

PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

Tickets available from 10.00am local times on Friday 18th March

www.rollingstonesrevue.com.au

Noise11.com

