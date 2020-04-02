 Tom Hanks Pays Tribute To Adam Schlesinger - Noise11.com
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Pays Tribute To Adam Schlesinger

by Music-News.com on April 3, 2020

in News

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger, who died on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus.

In addition to having hits with his band, including Stacy’s Mom, Adam was a prolific songwriter for TV and film and was nominated for an Oscar for the title track to Hanks’ directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, a comedy about a fictional 1960s band called The Oneders.

Paying tribute to Schlesinger, Hanks, who has recovered from Covid-19 himself, wrote on Twitter: “There would be no Playtone (the record label from the movie) without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.”

In addition to his Oscar nomination, Schlesinger also won three Emmys for his work in TV, as well as two Grammy Awards, and two Tony nominations for his and David Javerbaum’s musical Cry-Baby.

Schlesinger’s tragic death came just a day after his family told WENN in a statement that his condition was “improving” and that they were “cautiously optimistic” about his prospects after he was hospitalised in upstate New York, despite being sedated and placed on a ventilator.

A host of other stars also paid tribute to the musician, including his close friend, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Aline Brosh McKenna, who he worked with on more than 150 songs for the show over four seasons.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she praised him for being “so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted: “I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking.”

Another pal, How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, added: “Oh my god. Just reading that Adam Schlesinger passed away from Coronavirus complications. A brilliant musician and writer, we shared many award show moments together. He was so kind. Gone too soon. I’m reeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Stephen Colbert, Stephen King, and Rachel Bloom also paid tribute to the late musician.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).

29 mins ago
Gary Barlow, Noise11, Photo
Gary Barlow and Howard Donald Perform a Virtual Duet

Take That stars Gary Barlow and Howard Donald delighted fans on Thursday (02Apr20) by reuniting for a virtual duet during the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown.

17 hours ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate Release First New Music In Eight Years

Something For Kate have released ‘Situation Room’, the band’s first new music in eight years.

1 day ago
Tinted Windows
Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies Aged 52 From COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows has died aged 52 from the Coronavirus COVID-19.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Frontier Touring, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Gifts Nashville Record Store Lifeline

The 30-year-old singer has reached out to offer financial aide to Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, after the store was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing many business to close its doors whilst struggling to keep paying staff.

2 days ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell Offers Up A Series Of Facebook Videos For Your Please

Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, casual Fleetwood Maccer and now Dirty Knob Mike Campbell is offering up a stack of homemade videos for your entertainment pleasure.

2 days ago
Faith No More by Jimmy Hubbard
Faith No More Reschedule Australia and New Zealand Tour To 2021

Frontier Touring and Faith No More wish to advise the rescheduling of the band’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand to February/March 2021, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives and travel bans.

2 days ago