 Tom Jones Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’ - Noise11.com
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tom Jones, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Melbourne 2014

Tom Jones Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’

by Paul Cashmere on October 21, 2021

in News

Tom Jones has released his version of ‘Bob Dylan’s ‘Not Dark Yet’ ahead of the expanded edition of his recent ‘Surrounded By Time’ album.

Dylan’s version has a couple of Australian connections. In 2020 it was covered by Melbourne musician Robert J. Sedky on his ‘The Singing EP’.

Australian singer songwriter Mike McClellan also named-checked the song (with the approval of Dylan) in his 2020 track ‘Letter To America’.

The original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ by Bob Dylan can be heard on his 30th album ‘Time Out Of Mind’ in 1997.

Dylan’s song has been compared to 1800s poet John Keats’ ‘Ode To A Nightingale’ which Boston University Professor Christopher Ricks says when you break the song down line by line the song and the poem share a “similar turn of phrase, figures of speech, and felicities of rhyming”.

Noise11.com

