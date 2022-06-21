Tommy Lee Lasted Three Songs At Mötley Crüe At Miami and Orlando Shows - Noise11.com

Tommy Lee is turning out to be his own special guest on the Mötley Crüe The Stadium Tour. After being replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer five songs into the first night in Atlanta, Lee was out of the show after the third song at the second and third shows in Miami and Orlando.

Lee popped back for show keyboard tinkering during ‘Home Sweet Home’ at the Miami and Orlando shows.

The legendary Mötley Crüe drummer is recovering from four broken ribs. “I don’t know if anybody here — I’m sure somebody had to break some ribs,” he told the audience. “It is fucked up. It hurts to breathe; it hurts to fuck; it hurts to play drums; it hurts to do fucking anything”.

The Mötley Crüe stadium tour is the first Mötley Crüe tour since the farewell tour of 2014 and 2015.

The Motley Crue The Stadium Tour setlist is:

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)

Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)

The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)

Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)

Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Piece of Your Action (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)

Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)

Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

