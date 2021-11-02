 U2 Debut New Song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ - Noise11.com
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

U2 Debut New Song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2021

in News

U2 have teased a new song with a 30 second sampler uploaded to their socials.

‘You Song Saved My Life’ is for the movie ‘Sing 2’ due at Christmas.

Sing 2 stars:

Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon
Reese Witherspoon as Rosita
Scarlett Johansson as Ash
Taron Egerton as Johnny
Tori Kelly as Meena
Nick Kroll as Gunter
Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal[4]
Halsey as Porsha Crystal[4]
Pharrell Williams as Alfonso[4]
Nick Offerman as Norman
Letitia Wright as Vivace[4]
Eric André as Elwood[4]
Chelsea Peretti as Suki[4]
Bono as Clay Calloway
Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly

Synopsis

After the events of the first film, Buster Moon and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But without connections, he and his singers must sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment, run by the ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-reclusive Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

U2’s last new music was the 2017 album ‘Songs of Experience’.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2 Encourage Bono To Make Solo Album

U2 would have no problem with Bono going solo.

July 27, 2021
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Jagger Says Bono Scared Him About Playing Glastonbury

Mick Jagger was nervous ahead of the Rolling Stones' Glastonbury debut in 2013 because Bono had warned him it was one of the toughest gigs around.

June 29, 2020
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono To Build Cultural Hub In Ireland

U2 frontman Bono is reportedly teaming up with a property developer to build a cultural and wellness hub in his native Dublin, Ireland.

December 17, 2019
Noel Gallagher: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out New Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds ‘Rattling Rose’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released two new songs today coinciding with news of their support for U2 in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

May 31, 2019
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Noel Gallagher to Support U2, Bono’s Son to Support Gallagher in UK

Noel Gallagher is expected to be announced as the special guest of U2 when their ‘The Joshua Tree’ Australian tour is announced this week.

May 20, 2019
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2’s Bono and The Edge spent Christmas Eve busking in Dublin

Bono and The Edge turned buskers on Christmas Eve in support of The Simon Community in Dublin.

December 28, 2018
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono talks up his friend George W. Bush

Rocker and activist Bono has come to cherish his unlikely friendship with former U.S. President George W. Bush after working together to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.

December 3, 2018