U2 Debut New Song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ - Noise11.com

U2 have teased a new song with a 30 second sampler uploaded to their socials.

‘You Song Saved My Life’ is for the movie ‘Sing 2’ due at Christmas.

New track 'Your Song Saved My Life’ from @singmovie is out Wednesday!

Check out @tiktok_us for an exclusive preview + all U2 songs now available. #ClayCalloway pic.twitter.com/LzbcTmz7b9 — U2 (@U2) November 1, 2021

Sing 2 stars:

Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon

Reese Witherspoon as Rosita

Scarlett Johansson as Ash

Taron Egerton as Johnny

Tori Kelly as Meena

Nick Kroll as Gunter

Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal[4]

Halsey as Porsha Crystal[4]

Pharrell Williams as Alfonso[4]

Nick Offerman as Norman

Letitia Wright as Vivace[4]

Eric André as Elwood[4]

Chelsea Peretti as Suki[4]

Bono as Clay Calloway

Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly

Synopsis

After the events of the first film, Buster Moon and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But without connections, he and his singers must sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment, run by the ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-reclusive Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

U2’s last new music was the 2017 album ‘Songs of Experience’.

