 U2 Have Re-Recorded 40 Songs for the Album ‘Songs of Surrender’ - Noise11.com
Bono of U2 by Ros O'Gorman

Bono of U2 by Ros O'Gorman

U2 Have Re-Recorded 40 Songs for the Album ‘Songs of Surrender’

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2023

in News

U2 have re-recorded 40 of their songs for a new album ‘Songs of Surrender’. The band has released a trailer for the album with a preview of the reimagined ‘Beautiful Day’.

‘Songs of Surrender’ is an accompaniment to Bono’s book ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’, released in November 2022. According to u2songs.com, the tracklist will look like this:

• “Out of Control” – U2 (From Boy)
• “Stories for Boys” – U2 (From Boy)
• “I Will Follow” – U2 (From Boy)
• “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” – U2 (Non-Album Single)
• “Two Hearts Beat as One” – U2 (From War)
• “Sunday Bloody Sunday” – U2 (From War)
• “40” – U2 (From War)
• “Bad” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)
• “Pride (In the Name of Love)” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)
• “Where the Streets Have No Name” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)
• “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)
• “With or Without You” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)
• “Red Hill Mining Town” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)
• “Desire” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)
• “All I Want is You” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)
• “One” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)
• “Until the End of the World” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)
• “The Fly” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)
• “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)
• “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” – U2 (From Zooropa)
• “Dirty Day” – U2 (From Zooropa)
• “If God Will Send His Angels” – U2 (From Pop)
• “Beautiful Day” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)
• “Walk On” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)
• “Peace on Earth” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)
• “Electrical Storm” – U2 (Non-Album Single)
• “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)
• “Vertigo” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)
• “Sometimes You Can’t Make it On Your Own” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)
• “Crumbs from Your Table” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)
• “Miracle Drug” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)
• “Invisible” – U2 (Non-Album Single)
• “Ordinary Love” – U2 (Non-Album Single)
• “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)
• “Song for Someone” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)
• “Every Breaking Wave” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)
• “Cedarwood Road” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)
• “The Little Things that Give You Away” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)
• “Lights of Home” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)
• “Get Out of Your Own Way” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

Bono will do a run of shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre for the book.

‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday April 16, 2023
Monday April 17, 2023
Friday April 21, 2023
Saturday April 22, 2023
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Friday April 28, 2023
Saturday April 29, 2023
Wednesday May 3, 2023
Thursday May 4, 2023
Sunday May 7, 2023
Monday May 8, 2023

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Don McLean Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Dennis Smith

Music legend Don McLean has shared his thoughts on the passing of another legend, Dennis Smith, a true pioneer of the Australian Entertainment Industry.

1 day ago
Public Image Limited
Public Image Limited To Compete To Represent Ireland At Eurovision 2023

John Lydon has announced that Public Image Limited will compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision in 2023.

1 day ago
The Korgis Time Machine tour 2023
The Korgis To Tour Australia For The First Time

The Korgis are true one-hit wonders in Australia. Their song ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ reached number 11 in 1980. It was the only time they made the Australian chart.

2 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has Performed His First Australian Show of 2023 In Newcastle

Elton John has begun his final Australian dates with his first show in Newcastle, New South Wales on Sunday (8 January 2023).

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres First New Song In 20 Years ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has premiered his first new song since 2002. ‘Panopticom’ is the first taste of the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, Gabriel’s first album of new material since ‘Up’ in 2002.

4 days ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle Form Ultimate Girl Group

Dolly Parton has joined forces with Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry to form the ultimate girl group.

4 days ago
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams
Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart Acknowledge 40 Years Since The Release of ‘Sweet Dreams’

Both Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the Eurythmics ‘Sweet Dreams’ album this week.

6 days ago