U2 Have Re-Recorded 40 Songs for the Album ‘Songs of Surrender’ - Noise11.com

U2 have re-recorded 40 of their songs for a new album ‘Songs of Surrender’. The band has released a trailer for the album with a preview of the reimagined ‘Beautiful Day’.

‘Songs of Surrender’ is an accompaniment to Bono’s book ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’, released in November 2022. According to u2songs.com, the tracklist will look like this:

• “Out of Control” – U2 (From Boy)

• “Stories for Boys” – U2 (From Boy)

• “I Will Follow” – U2 (From Boy)

• “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Two Hearts Beat as One” – U2 (From War)

• “Sunday Bloody Sunday” – U2 (From War)

• “40” – U2 (From War)

• “Bad” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)

• “Pride (In the Name of Love)” – U2 (From The Unforgettable Fire)

• “Where the Streets Have No Name” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “With or Without You” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Red Hill Mining Town” – U2 (From The Joshua Tree)

• “Desire” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)

• “All I Want is You” – U2 (From Rattle and Hum)

• “One” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Until the End of the World” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “The Fly” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” – U2 (From Achtung Baby)

• “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” – U2 (From Zooropa)

• “Dirty Day” – U2 (From Zooropa)

• “If God Will Send His Angels” – U2 (From Pop)

• “Beautiful Day” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Walk On” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Peace on Earth” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Electrical Storm” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – U2 (From All That You Can’t Leave Behind)

• “Vertigo” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “Sometimes You Can’t Make it On Your Own” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “Crumbs from Your Table” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “Miracle Drug” – U2 (From How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb)

• “Invisible” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “Ordinary Love” – U2 (Non-Album Single)

• “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “Song for Someone” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “Every Breaking Wave” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “Cedarwood Road” – U2 (From Songs of Innocence)

• “The Little Things that Give You Away” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

• “Lights of Home” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

• “Get Out of Your Own Way” – U2 (From Songs of Experience)

Bono will do a run of shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre for the book.

‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023

Thursday May 4, 2023

Sunday May 7, 2023

Monday May 8, 2023

