 Bono Backflips On Nuclear Energy - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bono Backflips On Nuclear Energy

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2023

in News

U2, longtime protesters of nuclear energy, have had a complete backflip over the nuclear threat. Bono and The Edge are now for nuclear energy, not against it.

Back in 1992, U2 and Greenpeace staged demonstrations at nuclear energy plants.

In 2002 Bono and his wife Ali were vocal about shutting down nuclear plants. ‘This is an issue of acute, personal concern to every Irish resident,’ Ali said in 2002. ‘We are sitting ducks just waiting for an accident to devastate our lives and our country.

In 2023 it’s a different story. Bono and U2 even have a cute new song about nuclear energy called ‘Atomic City’.

As they begin their Las Vegas residency, Bono says in reference to Las Vegas of the new song “Las Vegas was known as Atomic City because they had atomic bomb tourism in the 50s. Come and watch the mushroom clouds. The atomic explosions were as big an attraction as gambling back then.”

Bono and The Edge talked to Apple Music ahead of the first Vegas show telling fans there is now nothing to fear. In fact, Bono says Nuclear is the answer to the climate crisis. “But now all the fear and dread in the atom and using it as a weapon of mass destruction, they may be clues for how we get out of the climate crisis. Fusion rather than Fission. Fission which is regular nuclear energy is getting safer and smarter and we’ve campaigned against nuclear energy but we have kind of turned around a little bit on that one. So the lyric “atomic Sun for everyone” is that reference. We are using it in a comic sense Atomic City. Actually by not splitting the atom, by using the atom, you have unlimited energies>

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere opens at Sphere at the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, 29 September, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 Play First U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Show In Las Vegas

U2 played their first ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ at their all new purpose built venue The Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Friday (29 September, 2023).

20 mins ago
Paul Stanley of KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch KISS Perform Three Classics for AFL Pre-Game Entertainment At Melbourne Cricket Ground

KISS performed their three classics ‘I Was Made For Loving You’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’ and ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the AFL Grand Final pre-game entertainment.

17 hours ago
Wooten Brothers
The Wooten Brothers Preview First Album In Decades With ‘Sweat’ Video

The Wooten Brothers new song ‘Sweat’ is the first collective music from the brothers in decades and opens the door for the album ‘Sweat’ coming in 2024.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Premiere Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Collaboration ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones continue the lead-up to their release of their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ with the second taster from the record featuring guest appearances from Lady Gaga on co-vocals and Stevie Wonder on keyboards.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Plays Free Show In London

Kylie Minogue dazzled fans as she treated them to a free concert at London's O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday night (27.09.23).

2 days ago
v Spy v Spy Live At The Prince of Wales
Frog At Songland Wants To Release v. Spy .v Spy Live If Enough Fans Want It

Fans of Australian 80s pub band v. Spy v. Spy could become owners of a limited edition live CD of ‘Live At The Prince of Wales 1984’, released digitally by ARCA in 2021, if enough fans are interested.

3 days ago
Michael Hutchence, music news, noise11.com
INXS Played Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence 25 Years Ago

The final Michael Hutchence show with INXS took place on 27 September, 1997 at the Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown, Penn.

3 days ago