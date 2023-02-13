 U2 Announce Vegas Residency Minus Larry Mullen Jr - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman

U2 Announce Vegas Residency Minus Larry Mullen Jr

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2023

in News

U2 will head to Vegas for a long-term event in a purpose-built venue called The Sphere but they will have a line-up change.

Co-founder and drummer Larry Mullen Jr will not be in the band. Instead Bram van den Berg, drummer doe Dutch band Krezip, will be with the band.

Larry Mullen Jr who has been recovering after surgery. Mullen announced in December 2022 he would not be part of U2 activities in 2023 because of his ongoing health issues. Mullen injured hos elbows, knees and neck. He told the Washington Post in 2022, ““My body is not what it used to be physically. Like next year, I won’t be performing live next year. I don’t know what the band’s plan is. There’s talk of all kinds of things.”

Mullen has reassured fans he has not left the band.

‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere’ features 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, LED technology and spatial audio.

When The Sphere in the third quarter of 2023 it will have seating for between 17,500 and 20,000 people. The U2 show will be devoted to their 1991 ‘Achtung Baby’ album.

