U2 To Release ‘Gloria’ Rarities On 40th Anniversary Vinyl - Noise11.com

Island Records and UMe announce the 40th-anniversary vinyl release of “Gloria,” a limited edition 12” yellow vinyl EP to celebrate RSD Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021. Originally released as a single in October 1981, “Gloria” is the second single to be taken from U2’s second studio album October and has been a staple in U2’s live set to this day. This very special anniversary release includes the studio version of “Gloria” plus three live versions from three different decades.

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2021

U2 will release a yellow-vinyl 4-track EP to mark the 40th anniversary of their ‘Gloria’ single including some rare versions of the song.

‘Gloria’ was released in 1981 as the second single from U2’s second album ‘October’. The EP will feature the original song plus three live version all from different decades.

Side B contains two previously unreleased live recordings of “Gloria” – recorded at the Fleet Center in Boston during the 2005’s Vertigo Tour, and at London’s O2 Arena during the third night of their run of shows in the English capital as part of the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour in 2015.

TRACKLIST
Side A
1. Gloria (Studio Version)
2. Gloria (Live From The LoveTown Tour, The Point Depot, Dublin, December 31, 1989) – currently unavailable
Side B
1. Gloria (Live From The Vertigo Tour, Boston, May 26, 2005) – previously unreleased
2. Gloria (Live From The iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour, London, October 29, 2015) – previously unreleased

The ‘Gloria’ limited edition 12″ yellow vinyl EP will be released to celebrate Record Store Day Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.

