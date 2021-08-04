U2 To Release Limited Edition Apollo Live Album - Noise11.com

U2 subscribers are being treated to the ‘U2 Live At The Apollo’ album.

‘U2 Live At The Apollo’ was recorded in New York in June 2018 with just 1500 fans in the audience.

The gift to U2 subscribers is the CD plus a further download of the nine tracks

‘All Because Of You’, ‘Red Flag Day’, ‘Angel of Harlem’, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’, ‘The Electric Co.’, ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’, ‘Vertigo’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Love is Bigger’.

The CD features:

CD1

1. I Will Follow

2. The Electric Co.

3. Out Of Control

4. Red Flag Day

5. All Because Of You

6. Vertigo

7. Elevation

8. Beautiful Day

9. Pride (In the Name of Love)

10. Get Out Of Your Own Way

11. American Soul

CD2

1. Angel of Harlem

2. Desire

3. When Love Comes To Town

4. Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

5. Every Breaking Wave

6. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

7. Love is Bigger Than Anything in its Way

The Live At The Apollo CD will be shipped directly to fans in coming weeks.

Noise11.com

