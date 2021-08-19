 Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre - Noise11.com
2PAC

Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2021

in News

Earlier this year music memorabilia auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll publicly announced their finding of a rare, handwritten document by Tupac Shakur during the “Makaveli” Era.

The handwritten page is pulled straight from one of his private journals of that time and is full of “liner notes” for Pac’s 1996 album “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory”. In the notes, Tupac releases his frustrations against his contemporaries including Mobb Deep, Nas, and most notably Dr. Dre.

In the liner notes, Shakur writes “Thanks […] 2 Dr. Dre for being a [closet] homo”. Dr. Dre and 2Pac teamed up to make countless classic hits, such as “California Love” that changed the Hip Hop game forever. However, their relationship with Death Row Records caused an infamous falling out.

The rest of the liner notes give more jaw-dropping allegations and insights into Pac’s state of mind at the time shortly before his death. The full transcription of Pac’s liner notes can be found here.

You can head to gottahaverockandroll.com to read more about the liner notes as well as check out dozens of other Tupac pieces.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shock G
Digital Underground Hip-Hop Legend Shock G Dead At 57

Greg Jacobs (aka Shock G) of Digital Underground has died at age 57. Jacobs was found dead in a Florida hotel room but no cause of death has been announced.

April 24, 2021
Tupac Hummer
Tupac Shakur’s Hummer Sells For $206531

Tupac Shakur's Hummer that he owned before he died has sold at auction for $206,531 (£160,000).

August 21, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac Shakur All Eyez On Me Biopic Faces Copyright Suit

The filmmakers behind the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from a journalist close to the late rapper.

June 25, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
2PAC Bodyguard Was Sent To Kill Suge Knight

RJ Bond the Director of Tupac Assassination 3 : Battle For Compton returned to the Murder Master Music Show where he dropped a bombshell about the late Tupac/Death Row Body Guard Frank Alexander where he witnessed him about to draw down on Suge Knight at the Magic Show in Vegas in '09.

April 16, 2017
Suge Knight, music news, noise11.com
Suge Knight Claims Doco Reveals 2PAC’s Killer

Rap mogul Suge Knight has endorsed a new Tupac Shakur death documentary, revealing the filmmakers have nailed the truth about the hip-hop legend's murder.

April 3, 2017
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac Estate To Release Unheard Music

The Tupac Shakur estate is preparing to release a host of new Tupac Shakur work.

March 30, 2015
2Pac - All Eyez On Me Noise11.com music news
2Pac ‘All Eyez On Me’ Is RIAA’s Latest Diamond Heist

2Pac’s classic 1996 album ‘All Eyez On Me’ has reached the benchmark Diamond status but is it for real?

August 2, 2014