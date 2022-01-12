Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has written a song about cricketer Usman Khawaja and Khawaja is impressed.
“An Australian legend. What an honour. Thanks @paulkelly. Love the song, and the shirt,” posted on social media after seeing Kelly’s tribute.
An Australian legend. What an honour. Thanks @paulkelly 🙏🏾. Love the song, and the shirt ❤️. #khawaja #tune #kingkelly 🎵 🎶🏏 pic.twitter.com/nxnQmmj0xu
— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 12, 2022
Paul Kelly said, “I’ve been in a cave of cricket these past few weeks. Somehow the ghost of Hank Williams snuck in there, too, though I suspect he would have been more inclined to baseball. Came blinking into the light with this. Usman, meet Hank. Hank, meet Usman.”
Watch the tribute here:
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook