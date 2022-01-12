Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has written a song about cricketer Usman Khawaja and Khawaja is impressed.

“An Australian legend. What an honour. Thanks @paulkelly. Love the song, and the shirt,” posted on social media after seeing Kelly’s tribute.

Paul Kelly said, “I’ve been in a cave of cricket these past few weeks. Somehow the ghost of Hank Williams snuck in there, too, though I suspect he would have been more inclined to baseball. Came blinking into the light with this. Usman, meet Hank. Hank, meet Usman.”

Watch the tribute here:

