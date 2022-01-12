 Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Usman Khawaja Thanks Paul Kelly For Song

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News

Paul Kelly has written a song about cricketer Usman Khawaja and Khawaja is impressed.

“An Australian legend. What an honour. Thanks @paulkelly. Love the song, and the shirt,” posted on social media after seeing Kelly’s tribute.

Paul Kelly said, “I’ve been in a cave of cricket these past few weeks. Somehow the ghost of Hank Williams snuck in there, too, though I suspect he would have been more inclined to baseball. Came blinking into the light with this. Usman, meet Hank. Hank, meet Usman.”

Watch the tribute here:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne, noise11, photo
James Reyne’s Two Melbourne Shows This Weekend To Go Ahead As Planned

James Reyne’s The Boys Light Up 40th anniversary shows at The Palms at Crown Melbourne on Friday and Saturday will go ahead as planned.

19 seconds ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Made ‘A Boy Named If’ Like His Life Depended On It

Elvis Costello says his new album ‘A Boy Named If’ was made “like my life depended on it”.

2 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart To Play UK Music Festival In 2022

American country legend Marty Stuart will head to the UK in 2022 for a headline performance at The Long Road Festival is Leicestershire in August.

7 hours ago
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

7 hours ago
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

9 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor Confirms Death of 17 Year Old Son

Sinéad O'Connor has confirmed the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor.

2 days ago
Bob Saget
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

TV star and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. Saget was on tour in the USA. He had just started the tour in Florida. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

2 days ago