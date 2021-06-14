Veteran Actor Ned Beatty Dies At Age 83 - Noise11.com

Ned Beatty graced Hollywood screens for almost 50 years. He has died of natural causes at age 82.

Beatty’s first film was the three-time Academy Award winning ‘Deliverance’. He played Bobby Trippe.

After that Beatty became a fixture of major movies starring in ‘Superman’ and ‘Superman II’, ‘All The President’s Men’, ‘Exorcist II’, ‘Network’, ‘The Last American Hero’ and ‘The Thief Who Came To Dinner’.

More recently Ned played Lots-O’-Huggin Bear in ‘Toy Story 3’.

All up Ned Beatty acted in over 150 movies and television shows.

Ned retired in 2013. He had eight children.

The primal forces of nature have come to collect Ned Beatty. He was great in NETWORK, SUPERMAN, DELIVERANCE and the TV series HOMICIDE (and so much more), but don’t forget his chilling, villainous turns in WHITE LIGHTNING and MIKEY AND NICKY. https://t.co/cJMoFevJBx — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty, so good in so many films pic.twitter.com/Tz6XbaIQac — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty!!I’ve always had such fond memories of him. He brought so much to Otis and brought him to life like no other actor could have. He’s an unforgettable performer and his talent will be missed. I’ll see you in Otisberg one of these days! 💋 Miss Teschmacher!! #superman pic.twitter.com/ruoRAECHn8 — valerie perrine (@TheValPerrine) June 14, 2021

Rest In Peace Ned Beatty. What a Great actor. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 14, 2021

Ned Beatty. Superb character actor – my fave being his brilliantness in NETWORK (one of the greatest screenplays and films of all time) So ahead of its time. And same for Mr. Beatty. RIP https://t.co/yzw05ip7zw — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 13, 2021

