Vika & Linda Bull Bump The Wait To 2022 - Noise11.com

Vika & Linda Bull fans will have to wait for The Wait. The tour has been bumped to June 2022 because of the current restrictions.

“Whilst things are just starting to open up it is not quite enough for us to embark on our album tour which is just around the corner in November. There are still restrictions in place which stop us from travelling and playing in theatres and we really want to bring our show to you in the best possible way we can and without missing any of the planned stops. We have made the difficult decision to postpone until June 2022 which we hope is plenty of time for things to get fully and safely swinging again, and the silver lining is we can add shows like Perth with more to be announced soon.

Thank you for buying tickets, we hope you’ll be happy to hang onto them. Thank you for listening to our new album ‘The Wait’ and hopefully by June you’ll know all the words to every single song so you can singalong. We VERY much look forward to seeing your beautiful faces in 2022! Love Vika & Linda”

The tour will now kick off on 11 June 2022 on the Gold Coast. A new date has been added for Perth for 18 June.

Vika & Linda dates are:

11 June, Gold Coast, HOTA

16 June, Brisbane, QPAC

17 June, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

18 June, Perth, Her Majestys

22 June, Melbourne, The Palais

24 June, Sydney, State Theatre

