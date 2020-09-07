 Vika & Linda Discuss There Most Prolific Year Ever In Lockdown - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Vika & Linda Discuss There Most Prolific Year Ever In Lockdown

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2020

in News

2020 was meant to be spent touring for Vika & Linda Bull. They were about to head out on the APIAT Good Times tour when Covid hit and the plans moved to 2021. They set them thinking about what to do. Now its six months and two albums later with the ‘Anthology’ and the ‘Sunday’ albums.

“We were doing Sunday Sing-Song and putting out our Anthology and then making a Gospel record. We weren’t doing much but we thought we needed to do something to keep our sanity which is why we started the Sunday Sing-Song,” Vika Bull tells Noise11.com.

It had been more than a decade since Vika & Linda’s last album. This year (so far) there are two. “We can’t quite believe it or understand it,” says Linda Bull. “We always wanted to have a creative run like this but we are always doing other things. The lockdown has forced us to concentrate on our own music. We didn’t think we’d be making two records, maybe three records in one year but that’s what has happened”.

Vika says they couldn’t have done it by themselves. “It was Lisa Palermo, our manager, and our record company Bloodlines. They came to us and said, ‘we want you to make a best of’ and they got everything together. Nothing was available online. We were in a hell of a mess. We didn’t know how to do it. We had it all sitting there. We just didn’t know how to go about it. We needed help. That’s when the record company stepped in, they got it all together, they neatened it all up. They put it out there and said, ‘make an anthology. I didn’t get it. I thought if you want all the records buy the records. I thought who wants an anthology. So we picked the songs and people bought it and we were really wrapped”.

Watch the Vika & Linda Noise11 interview:

‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’ will be released on 11 September.

‘Akilotoa – Anthology 1994-2006’ is out now.

