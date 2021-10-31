VNUE’s Stageit To Stream Rob Thomas Concert - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas will launch his Christmas album ‘Something About Christmas Time’ with a live stream using VNUE’s StageIt.com platform.

StageIt is the process of being acquired by VNUE. It is the web-based ticketed streaming platform designed to simplify the live concert experience online for the artist.

In working with Rob Thomas VNUE CEO Zach Bair said, “This is an awesome opportunity to showcase how VNUE will fuse our multiple technologies to offer meaningful products to fans, including interactive experiences via StageIt, while at the same time, create additional revenue streams to the artist and/or their causes – like in this case Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization very close to my heart.

“Fans will be able to buy tickets and enjoy the show via StageIt, and also can purchase an “immediate” download of the show’s audio via VNUE’s set.fm platform. We are excited again to be working with Rob Thomas on such an awesome project, and to be bringing such an inspirational and amazing performer to the StageIt platform.”

Proceeds from the Rob Thomas concert stream will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization founded by Rob and his wife, Marisol, that provides much needed funding to no-kill animal shelters in the USA and around the world.

