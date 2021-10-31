 VNUE’s Stageit To Stream Rob Thomas Concert - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016

Rob Thomas. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

VNUE’s Stageit To Stream Rob Thomas Concert

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2021

in News

Rob Thomas will launch his Christmas album ‘Something About Christmas Time’ with a live stream using VNUE’s StageIt.com platform.

StageIt is the process of being acquired by VNUE. It is the web-based ticketed streaming platform designed to simplify the live concert experience online for the artist.

In working with Rob Thomas VNUE CEO Zach Bair said, “This is an awesome opportunity to showcase how VNUE will fuse our multiple technologies to offer meaningful products to fans, including interactive experiences via StageIt, while at the same time, create additional revenue streams to the artist and/or their causes – like in this case Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization very close to my heart.

“Fans will be able to buy tickets and enjoy the show via StageIt, and also can purchase an “immediate” download of the show’s audio via VNUE’s set.fm platform. We are excited again to be working with Rob Thomas on such an awesome project, and to be bringing such an inspirational and amazing performer to the StageIt platform.”

Proceeds from the Rob Thomas concert stream will benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization founded by Rob and his wife, Marisol, that provides much needed funding to no-kill animal shelters in the USA and around the world.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Launch Being A Band Masterclass

Metallica have launched an online course about being in a band.

16 hours ago
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Dave Grohl Isn’t Concerned About A Nevermind Lawsuit

Dave Grohl hasn't “spent too much time thinking about” Nirvana's lawsuit with the baby on the cover of 'Nevermind'.

3 days ago
ADOTG at Mt DuneedPaul Hausmeister Paul Hausmeister of Tumbleweed at ADOTG Mt Duneed Photo Ros O'Gorman
Tumbleweed To Celebrate 30 Years With Week Long Wollongong Residency

It has been 30 years since Tumbleweed formed in Wollongong, New South Wales. (31 actually but hey … Covid). The ‘Gong’s finest rock band will celebrate the big three ohhh with a week long residency at La La’s in the ‘Gong.

3 days ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Mark Seymour Debuts ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ With Missy Higgins

Mark Seymour has a new song with Missy Higgins. ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ was recorded live in an empty theatre at The Forum in Melbourne during the 2020 lockdown.

4 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death of His Mother

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late mother Beverly Tate on social media.

5 days ago
Jagged Little Pill the Musical Original Broadway cast Lauren Patten and Company L Matthew Murphy
Sydney’s Theatre Royal To Reopen With Alanis Morissette and Bob Dylan Productions

Sydney’s Theatre Royal will start welcoming back live theatre fans on 2 December with new productions back to back of shows featuring music by Alanis Morissette and Bob Dylan.

5 days ago
Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016
Rob Thomas Premieres ‘Small Town Christmas’

Rob Thomas has premiered his new Christmas video ‘Small Town Christmas’. The track is the first taste of Rob’s upcoming Christmas album ‘something about christmas’.

6 days ago