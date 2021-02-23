 Watch Cartoon Axl Rose On Scooby-Doo and Guess Who - Noise11.com
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Watch Cartoon Axl Rose On Scooby-Doo and Guess Who

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News

It turns out THE Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is friends with Shaggy and Scooby. The Gunners frontman makes an appearance in a new episode of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’.

The episode of will debut on Boomerang on Thursday 25 February.

When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” — Daphne’s priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.

Its not Axl Rose’s first animated appearance. In 2019 he debuted the first Guns N’ Roses song ‘Rock The Rock’ for Boomerang.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

12 hours ago
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Kick Off Shows In Kyneton This Weekend

After a few false starts leading to two shows being rescheduled because of Covid lockdowns, Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will start their Victorian season in Kyneton on Saturday.

12 hours ago
Peter Hook and the Light photo by Ros OGorman
Peter Hook Is Heading Back To Australia

The good news is Peter Hook will tour Australia. The bad news … it’s a year away.

19 hours ago
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister
Dee Snider Calls Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Committee Arrogant Elitist Arseholes

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister has hit out at the illustrious establishment and accused them of looking down on "metal" and "other bands".

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together

Bruce Springsteen and former U.S. leader Barack Obama have teamed up to launch a podcast series.

1 day ago
Martin and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet at the Noise11 studio. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gary Kemp To Release Solo Record

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet has been working on his own music, with a new single due out in March and a solo album set for release in June.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Get Set For New Hoodoo Gurus Music

Hoodoo Gurus will have a new album soon, very soon. The 10th Hoodoo Gurus album is in its final stages.

3 days ago