Watch Cartoon Axl Rose On Scooby-Doo and Guess Who - Noise11.com

It turns out THE Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is friends with Shaggy and Scooby. The Gunners frontman makes an appearance in a new episode of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’.

The episode of will debut on Boomerang on Thursday 25 February.

When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” — Daphne’s priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.

Its not Axl Rose’s first animated appearance. In 2019 he debuted the first Guns N’ Roses song ‘Rock The Rock’ for Boomerang.

