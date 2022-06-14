 Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’ - Noise11.com
Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2022

Fans at The Circle in New Jersey last week were treated to something special. Founding Van Halen member and bass player Michael Anthony performing the Van Halen song ‘Ain’t Talkin Bout Love’.

The Circle is Sammy Hagar (vocals), Michael Anthony (bass), Jason Bonham (drums) and Vic Johnson (lead guitar).

‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love’ was in the first Van Halen album in 1978. The song was originally sung by David Lee Roth and was one of the few Roth songs Hagar would sing when he joined Van Halen.

The Circle are touring with George Thorogood and the Destroyers

The Circle setlist 11 June, Holmdel, New Jersey

There’s Only One Way to Rock (from Sammy Hagar, Standing Hampton, 1982)
Poundcake (from Van Halen, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1991)
Three Lock Box (from Sammy Hagar, Three Lunch Box, 1982)
Top of the World (from Van Halen, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1991)
Rock Candy (from Montrose, Montrose, 1973)
Finish What Ya Started (from Van Halen, OU812, 1988)
Mas Tequila (from Sammy Hagar, Red Voodoo, 1999)
Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy (from Sammy Hagar, Three Lunch Box, 1982)
Best of Both Worlds (from Van Halen, 5150, 1986)
Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)
Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love (from Van Halen, Van Halen, 1988)
Why Can’t This Be Love (from Van Halen, 5150, 1986)
Right Now (from Van Halen, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1991)
Heavy Metal (from Sammy Hagar, Standing Hampton, 1982)
I Can’t Drive 55 (from VOA, 1984)
When It’s Love (from Van Halen, OU812, 1988)

