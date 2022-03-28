 Watch Perry Farrell’s Extremely Personal and Touching Tribute To Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Watch Perry Farrell’s Extremely Personal and Touching Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2022

in News

Perry Farrell has posted a very personal but beautiful tribute to his friend Taylor Hawkins.

Farrell said Hawkins was his best friend. “loved by my wife, my children. When I think of him I summon up with one word … velocity”.

Watch the five minute video as Perry pays tribute to Taylor.

