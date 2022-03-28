Watch Perry Farrell’s Extremely Personal and Touching Tribute To Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com

Perry Farrell has posted a very personal but beautiful tribute to his friend Taylor Hawkins.

Farrell said Hawkins was his best friend. “loved by my wife, my children. When I think of him I summon up with one word … velocity”.

Watch the five minute video as Perry pays tribute to Taylor.

