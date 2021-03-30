 Waxahatchee Covers Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ - Noise11.com
Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee Covers Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Philadelphia’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 30, 2021

in News

Waxahatchee, the 10-year old project by Katie Crutchfield, has debuted a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Philadelphia’.

The recording was added to the ‘Saint Cloud’ album as ‘Saint Cloud + 3’. The other two songs are also covers, Dolly Parton’s ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ and Lucinda Williams’ ‘Fruits of My Labour’.

‘Saint Cloud’ is the fifth Waxahatchee album. Crutchfield was previously a member of P.S. Eliot with her sister Alison.

Bruce Springsteen wrote ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ for the 1993 Tom Hanks’ movie ‘Philadelphia’, one of the first mass market films to address HIV/AIDS.

Springsteen won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track as well as Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

