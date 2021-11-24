Weird Al Tweets Kid Rock’s Anti-Vax Song Is Not Him - Noise11.com

Weird Al Yankovic has taken the piss out of Kid Rock’s new antivax song in a tweet.

Kid Rock has been trapped deep down the rabbit hole with Covid conspiracies. Now he has decided to vent about it in ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’.

Kid Rock seems to be missing one vital point. Vaccination is his choice, so are the consequences of not vaccinating.

Weird Al tweeted, “To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock”.

To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021

The Kid Rock lyrics starts out with:

Fuck all you hoes

Detroit till I die motherfucker

Talking all that bullshit

Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live

And then continues…

You’re like Milli Vanilli, kinda silly and shit

I’m like Shotgun Willie smoking phillies and shit

I’m like Reverend Run or David Lee Roth

Like Springsteen bitch, I’m the motherfucking boss

James Dean, shit, I’m more like Brad Pitt

A little less pretty but I sling more dick

Kid Rock is down the same rabbit hole as Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, wearing the tin foil hat, thinking everyone is out to get them.

Kid rock raps, “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live” but he sure doesn’t mind telling you how you should live.

