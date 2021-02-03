 Wes Borland Calls Marilyn Manson "A Bad Guy" - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman

Marilyn Manson, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wes Borland Calls Marilyn Manson “A Bad Guy”

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2021

in News

Marilyn Manson’s former guitarist Wes Borland has blasted the band leader as abuse allegations swirl around him, insisting the shock rocker is a “bad guy”.

Borland, of Limp Bizkit, was a member of Manson’s band for less than a year in 2008, but he insisted that was long enough to get to know Manson.

And a day after Manson’s ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood identified the rocker as the abuser she has often mentioned in interviews and social media posts, Borland admits he’s not surprised.

During an appearance on the Twitch channel Space Zebra on Tuesday, the guitarist said: “He’s not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true… They are speaking the truth.”

Conceding that Manson is “amazingly talented,” Borland added: “but he’s fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons.”

He added: “He is a bad fucking guy.”

Borland then explained that he knew Mason when the rocker was with Evan Rachel Wood.

“I was at his house. It’s not fucking cool. And that’s all I’m gonna say about it. So if anyone is coming after these girls and going, like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that’, fuck you.’ That’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is cancelled. Goodbye. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” he fumed.

After Wood went public with her allegations, claiming Manson “groomed” and “horrifically” abused her for years, a handful of other women posted their own allegations against the singer.

The scandal has cost Manson a record deal and several TV and film roles.

He has issued a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing on Instagram: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kate Ceberano performs at the APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Kate Ceberano On Her Return To Sony For ‘Sweet Inspiration’

Kate Ceberano has released her first contemporary album in eight years back with Sony Music and thanks Denis Handlin and Robert Rigby for the chance.

1 hour ago
Sinead O'Connor (Photo: Tim Cashmere)
Sinead O’Connor Sends Out Plea To Son

Sinead O'Connor has asked fans and followers to pray for her 16-year-old son, Shane, following a "hideous day from hell".

10 hours ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

2 days ago
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman
Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that he abused her, labelling them "horrible distortions of reality".

2 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book

Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

2 days ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

2 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

3 days ago