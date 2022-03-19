 Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire - Noise11.com
Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2022

in News

Will Butler has quit Arcade Fire.Butler has announced he has decided to end his 18-year tenure with the Canadian indie rock band – completed by his brother Win and his wife Regine Chassagne, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara – for no particular reason other than he feels their direction has “changed” somewhat.

In a series of tweets, Will explained that he left before the group’s forthcoming LP, ‘We’, was recorded.

He told fans: “Hi friends – I’ve left Arcade Fire … I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

The group’s multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist is instead focusing on new ventures, including being involved in the music for award-winning playwright David Adjmi’s next play alongside his own solo projects.

Will said: “I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating.”

The composer – who earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on the original score of the 2013 movie ‘Her’ – concluded by thanking fans for their support over the years and paid tribute to all the people behind the scenes who helped bring the band’s “vision to life”.

He added: “Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years.”

Arcade Fire’s first album since 2017’s ‘Everything Now’ is released on May 6.

