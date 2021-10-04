William Shatner Is Going On A Real Star Trek - Noise11.com

William Shatner is about to go where no 90-year old has gone before … into space.

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk (I preferred him as Boston Legal’s Denny Crane) will blast into space next week on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space craft.

“So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!”, Kirk … I mean Crane … I mean Shatner said.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

The official word from Blue origin came hours ago:

Two incredible and inspirational people will join the #NS18 crew. Actor @WilliamShatner

and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers @AudreyKPowers

Two incredible and inspirational people will join the #NS18 crew. Actor @WilliamShatner and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers @AudreyKPowers. pic.twitter.com/xqI9nw1KX8 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 4, 2021

William Shatner played Captain James Kirk on Star Trek from 1966 to 1969. He was actual Denny Crane just as long as he was Kirk, playing the Boston Legal lawyer from 2004 to 2008 but we give him bonus points for the Kirk character because he also voiced Kirk in the animated series in 1973 and 1974.

FUN FACT: Star Trek was destined for the scarp heap before it was even made. The shows creator Gene Roddenberry met with Lucille Ball who owned Desilu Production Studios and it was Lucille Ball who personally gave the go-ahead for Star Trek to be made.

Shatner will be part of the crew launching October 12.

