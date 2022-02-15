 Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles and Chris Stapleton On New Album ‘A Beautiful Time’ - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles and Chris Stapleton On New Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2022

in News

Willie Nelson has covered The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, Chris Stapleton’s ‘I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die’ and Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’ for his next album ‘A Beautiful Time’ due in April.

‘A Beautiful Time’ comes just five months after Willie’s previous album ‘The Willie Nelson Family’ and that one was his second album of 2021, following up ‘That’s Life’ from February 2021.

The new album was produced by Buddy Cannon who also produces Kenny Chesney and has worked with Reba McEntire, George Jones and Merle Haggard.

This album will be Willie’s 72nd solo album. Willie’s first album ‘…And Then I Write’ was released in 1962 and he had already built up a reputation as a successful songwriter with songs like ‘Crazy’ for Patsy Cline, ‘Night Life’ for Ray Price and ‘Hello Walls’ for Faron Young.

‘A Beautiful Time’ tracklisting

01 I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
02 My Heart Was a Dancer
03 Energy Follows Thought
04 Dreamin’ Again
05 I Don’t Go to Funerals
06 A Beautiful Time
07 We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy)
08 Dusty Bottles
09 Me and My Partner
10 Tower of Song
11 Live Every Day
12 Don’t Touch Me There
13 With a Little Help From My Friends
14 Leave You With a Smile

‘A Beautiful Time’ will be released on 29 April 2022, Willie’s 89th birthday.

