Ziggy Marley Drops Out Of Womadelaide

Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing at Womadelaide on 9 March.
In a series of statements, Ziggy as well as Womadelaide’s Ian Scobie said:
Ziggy Marley statement.
“I would like to apologise to all the music fans in New Zealand and Australia. Unfortunately, I won’t be making it down there for the music festival, the WOMAD music festival next weekend.
“I had some unforeseen family responsibilities that came up and I have to take care of it.
“I always love coming. I was really looking forward to this trip and we haven’t been there in a while so it was really sad that we’re not making it but alas, next year at the WOMAD festivals we will be there and so we will see you then.
“My apologies to everyone – WOMAD crew, music fans, music lovers, everyone. My apologies, but we’ll see you next year.”
WOMADelaide Director, Ian Scobie, said:
“We are sad that Ziggy will no longer be joining us this weekend, or our sister festival in New Zealand next weekend, but we have been assured that this decision was not made lightly. We wish Ziggy and his young family only the best.
“We are now working hard to secure a new artist to fill Ziggy’s Monday night timeslot, and we anticipate that we will be able to make an announcement about this in the coming days.
“The festival still features more than 42 other wonderful international groups – in fact over 600 artists from 32 countries – and, while this is a setback, we are very much looking forward to WOMADelaide’s four spectacular days of music, arts and dance in Botanic Park.”
