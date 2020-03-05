Ziggy Marley Drops Out Of Womadelaide

Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing at Womadelaide on 9 March.

In a series of statements, Ziggy as well as Womadelaide’s Ian Scobie said:

Ziggy Marley statement.

“I would like to apologise to all the music fans in New Zealand and Australia. Unfortunately, I won’t be making it down there for the music festival, the WOMAD music festival next weekend.

“I had some unforeseen family responsibilities that came up and I have to take care of it.

“I always love coming. I was really looking forward to this trip and we haven’t been there in a while so it was really sad that we’re not making it but alas, next year at the WOMAD festivals we will be there and so we will see you then.

“My apologies to everyone – WOMAD crew, music fans, music lovers, everyone. My apologies, but we’ll see you next year.”