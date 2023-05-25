 20 of Tina Turner’s Best Duets - Noise11.com
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid

20 of Tina Turner’s Best Duets

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2023

in News

Many an artist considered Tina Turner was simply the best and they lined up to work with her.

Mick Jagger cites Tina as the person who taught him to dance. David Bowie, Eric Clapton and even Australia’s Jimmy Barnes have recorded with here.

Here are 20 of her best duets:

It Takes Two (with Rod Stewart)

Tonight (with David Bowie)

It’s Only Love (with Bryan Adams)

Simply The Best (with Jimmy Barnes)

Tearing Us Apart (with Eric Clapton)

Proud Mary (with Beyonce)

Proud Mary (with Cher)

Proud Mary (with Dionne Warwick)

River Deep Mountain High (with Bruce Springsteen at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Happy Birthday (with Stevie Wonder)

Confidential (with Pet Shop Boys)

Get Back (with Paul McCartney)

Honky Tonk Women (with The Rolling Stones)

Land of 1000 Dances (with Janis Joplin)

Willie and the Hand Jive (with Marvin Gaye and the Righeous Brothers)

Hot Legs (with Tom Jones)

Rock ‘n Roll Music (with Chuck Berry)

State of Shock / Its Only Rock n Roll (with Mick Jagger at Live Aid)

Keep on Knockin’ (with Keith Richards)

A Change Is Gonna Come (with Robert Cray)

Satisfaction (with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Little Richard, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder)

