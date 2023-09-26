2023 Groundwater Country Music Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The line-up for the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast has been announced with headliner Lee Kernaghan joined by Casey Barnes, Amber Lawrence and Asleep At The Wheel for the 2023 event.
“This year is going to be a really special party at Groundwater CMF with a decade of festivals under our belts and we are lucky to have many friends of the festival back to join us in the celebration, including the legendary Lee Kernaghan, Amber Lawrence who appeared in our inaugural lineup and of course our own local star Casey Barnes,” said Major Events Gold Coast Director of Festival and Events Mark Duckworth.
This is the 10th year for the Groundwater Music Festival. The event features three days of free live music.
Mark says, “This festival started as a unique and humble concept to bring some country music to the city, to watch the festival grow into a multi-award-winning event with a loyal tribe of fans makes the Groundwater CMF team incredibly proud.”
The full 2023 line-up is:
Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole
Amber Lawrence
Asleep At The Wheel
Beth Lucas
Billie-Jo Porter
Blake O’connor
Bonnie Kellett
Bo’ness
Brittany Grey
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Caitlyn Shadbolt
Casey Barnes
Chloe Styler
Col Finley
Dan Henwood
Dane Sharp
DJ Colonel’s Country Music Cottage
Don Rogers
Doug Bruce And The Tailgaters
Georgia State Line
Haystack Mountain Hermits
Hinterland
Hurricane Fall
Hutch
Jack Lorry
Jackson Dean
Jeremy Turner
Juke Joint
Kelly Brouhaha
Laura Frank
Lee Kernaghan
Loren Ryan 2023 Star Maker
Matt Cornell
Melissa Carper
Melody Moko
Pete Cullen And The Hurt
Rhinestoned
Robbie Bostock
Round Mountain Girls
Route 33
Sara Berki
Scarlett Road
Sons Of Atticus
Summer Dean
That’s What Mumma Said
The Dungarees
The Pink Stones
The Pleasures
The Tri-Tones
The Weeping Willows
The Whiskey Mountain Boys
The Wolfe Brothers
Tony Q
Tori Forsyth
Tyla Rodrigues Band
Vixens Of Fall
