2023 Groundwater Country Music Festival Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com

The line-up for the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast has been announced with headliner Lee Kernaghan joined by Casey Barnes, Amber Lawrence and Asleep At The Wheel for the 2023 event.

“This year is going to be a really special party at Groundwater CMF with a decade of festivals under our belts and we are lucky to have many friends of the festival back to join us in the celebration, including the legendary Lee Kernaghan, Amber Lawrence who appeared in our inaugural lineup and of course our own local star Casey Barnes,” said Major Events Gold Coast Director of Festival and Events Mark Duckworth.

This is the 10th year for the Groundwater Music Festival. The event features three days of free live music.

Mark says, “This festival started as a unique and humble concept to bring some country music to the city, to watch the festival grow into a multi-award-winning event with a loyal tribe of fans makes the Groundwater CMF team incredibly proud.”

The full 2023 line-up is:

Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole

Amber Lawrence

Asleep At The Wheel

Beth Lucas

Billie-Jo Porter

Blake O’connor

Bonnie Kellett

Bo’ness

Brittany Grey

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Casey Barnes

Chloe Styler

Col Finley

Dan Henwood

Dane Sharp

DJ Colonel’s Country Music Cottage

Don Rogers

Doug Bruce And The Tailgaters

Georgia State Line

Haystack Mountain Hermits

Hinterland

Hurricane Fall

Hutch

Jack Lorry

Jackson Dean

Jeremy Turner

Juke Joint

Kelly Brouhaha

Laura Frank

Lee Kernaghan

Loren Ryan 2023 Star Maker

Matt Cornell

Melissa Carper

Melody Moko

Pete Cullen And The Hurt

Rhinestoned

Robbie Bostock

Round Mountain Girls

Route 33

Sara Berki

Scarlett Road

Sons Of Atticus

Summer Dean

That’s What Mumma Said

The Dungarees

The Pink Stones

The Pleasures

The Tri-Tones

The Weeping Willows

The Whiskey Mountain Boys

The Wolfe Brothers

Tony Q

Tori Forsyth

Tyla Rodrigues Band

Vixens Of Fall

