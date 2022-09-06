Amber Lawrence To Open For Tony Hadley - Noise11.com

Tony Hadley has revealed that country star Amber Lawrence will be joining him on his upcoming Australian tour.
“We’re thrilled to announce the amazing Amber Lawrence will be joining me on our Australian tour! I can’t wait to see you all NEXT WEEK to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. I’ll be performing all the classics from the past 40 years, plus some new songs from my forthcoming album, with the fabulous TH band,” Tony said on his socials.
Tony Hadley dates are:
Australia
15 September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
16 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
18 September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre
New Zealand
24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre
25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre
https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022
