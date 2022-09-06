Amber Lawrence To Open For Tony Hadley - Noise11.com

Tony Hadley has revealed that country star Amber Lawrence will be joining him on his upcoming Australian tour.

“We’re thrilled to announce the amazing Amber Lawrence will be joining me on our Australian tour! I can’t wait to see you all NEXT WEEK to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. I’ll be performing all the classics from the past 40 years, plus some new songs from my forthcoming album, with the fabulous TH band,” Tony said on his socials.

Tony Hadley dates are:

Australia

15 September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

16 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

17 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

18 September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

New Zealand

24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

