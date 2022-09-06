 Amber Lawrence To Open For Tony Hadley - Noise11.com
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tony Hadley at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman

Amber Lawrence To Open For Tony Hadley

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2022

in News

Tony Hadley has revealed that country star Amber Lawrence will be joining him on his upcoming Australian tour.

“We’re thrilled to announce the amazing Amber Lawrence will be joining me on our Australian tour! I can’t wait to see you all NEXT WEEK to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. I’ll be performing all the classics from the past 40 years, plus some new songs from my forthcoming album, with the fabulous TH band,” Tony said on his socials.

Tony Hadley dates are:

Australia

15 September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
16 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
18 September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

New Zealand

24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre
25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Spandau Ballet -150519-013

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Play First Post-Covid Show

Aerosmith returned to the stage on Sunday night (04.09.22) for the first time post-pandemic.

9 hours ago
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Nirvana Win Nevermind Lawsuit

Nirvana has won a lawsuit over the cover art for 1991 album Nevermind for the "final" time.

24 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plot New Reality Show

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning to reality TV.

2 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Glen Matlock Is Playing Bass On the Next Blondie Album

Glen Matlock is playing bass on Blondie's new album.

3 days ago
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Perform First Show Of Australian Tour In Perth

The Church ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia kicked off in Perth this week with Steve Kilbey keeping his promise and resurrecting ‘The Unguarded Moment’ for the Australian audience.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Line Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton launched her new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton, on Wednesday.

5 days ago
Michael Jackson Thriller 40
Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ To Be Released As Double Album For 40th Anniversary

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is coming with 15 extra tracks to marks its 40th anniversary.

5 days ago