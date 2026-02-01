Grammy Awards 2026 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The 2026 Grammy Awards are being handed out today in Los Angeles, with the pre-telecast ceremony revealing the first wave of winners across dozens of categories ahead of the prime-time broadcast. As always, the early announcements provide a clear snapshot of where the Recording Academy is placing its attention in a year marked by global pop dominance, resurgent rock credibility, boundary-pushing hip-hop and a continued expansion of international voices.
by Paul Cashmere
This year’s nominations reflected a particularly competitive field, with artists such as Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, The Creator appearing repeatedly across major categories. The Album of the Year field alone illustrated the Academy’s wide stylistic lens, from Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM.
In the pop arena, Lady Gaga emerged early as a significant presence. “Abracadabra” secured Best Dance Pop Recording, reinforcing her ongoing ability to reinvent within the genre more than 15 years after her breakthrough. Gaga’s career has consistently balanced commercial impact with artistic risk, and her continued Grammy recognition places her among a small group of pop artists whose longevity has translated into sustained awards success.
Australian music also made its mark, with Tame Impala taking out Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “End of Summer”. Kevin Parker’s project has long been a Grammy favourite, having previously won for Currents and The Slow Rush era releases, and this latest win underlines the project’s enduring international reach.
“Anxiety,” by Doechii, constructed around the 2011 hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ by Australia’s Wally de Backer (Gotye) and Kimba, has also won an award today for Best Music Video and is also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Rock categories leaned heavily into both legacy and evolution. Nine Inch Nails claimed Best Rock Song for “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, further cementing Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as one of the most consistently awarded creative partnerships of the past two decades. Meanwhile, Turnstile’s NEVER ENOUGH won Best Rock Album, signalling the Academy’s continued openness to genre-blurring heavy music that connects with younger audiences.
The Cure were recognised with Best Alternative Music Performance for “Alone”, while Songs of a Lost World secured Best Alternative Music Album. The band’s return to Grammy-winning form decades into their career highlighted the Academy’s renewed appreciation for long-term artistic influence rather than short-term chart cycles.
Hip-hop remained a dominant force across multiple categories. Kendrick Lamar’s “luther” with SZA won Best Melodic Rap Performance, while “tv off” claimed Best Rap Song. Clipse, reunited with Pusha T and Malice alongside Pharrell Williams, picked up Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips”, underscoring the strength of veteran artists reconnecting with their roots.
R&B honours were led by Leon Thomas, whose album MUTT won Best R&B Album, while Kehlani’s “Folded” took both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. These wins reinforced a year where emotional depth and vocal nuance carried as much weight as production innovation.
International and global categories continued to expand, reflecting the Grammys’ evolving scope. Bad Bunny remained a central figure, with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS winning Best Música Urbana Album, adding to his growing collection of Grammy recognition and reinforcing his position as one of the most influential global artists of the decade.
In dance and electronic fields, FKA twigs won Best Dance/Electronic Album for EUSEXUA, while Gesaffelstein collected Best Remixed Recording for “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”. These results pointed to a growing appreciation for experimental electronic production at the highest awards level.
Film, television and visual media categories also delivered notable moments. Ludwig Göransson won Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Sinners, continuing his strong awards trajectory following previous Grammy and Academy Award success.
Comedy rounded out the early announcements, with Nate Bargatze taking Best Comedy Album for Your Friend, highlighting the Grammys’ increasing attention to spoken-word formats beyond music.
As the day unfolds, Noise11.com will continue to track the winners as they are announced, providing updates across all major categories as the 2026 Grammy Awards build toward their televised finale.
2026 Grammy Award Winners and Nominees
Album of the Year
WINNER: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, Pharrell Williams
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
MUTT, Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
“Anxiety,” Doechii
“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“DtMF,” Bad Bunny
“Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters), EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick
“luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
WINNER: “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Record of the Year
“DtMF,” Bad Bunny
“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety,” Doechii
“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
WINNER: “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
“The Subway,” Chappell Roan
“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
WINNER: Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
“DAISIES,” Justin Bieber
“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
“Disease,” Lady Gaga
“The Subway,” Chappell Roan
WINNER: “Messy,” Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: “Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
“Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters), HUNTR/X
“Gabriela,” KATSEYE
“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“30 For 30,” SZA with Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Mayhem, Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“No Cap,” Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
“Victory Lap,” Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
“SPACE INVADER,” KAYTRANADA
“VOLTAGE,” Skrillex
WINNER: “End of Summer,” Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Bluest Flame,” Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
WINNER: “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
“Midnight Sun,” Zara Larsson
“Just Keep Watching” (From F1 The Movie), Tate McRae
“Illegal,” PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: EUSEXUA, FKA twigs
Ten Days, Fred again..
Fancy That, PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL
F** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3*, Skrillex Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein
“Don’t Forget About Us,” KAYTRANADA
“A Dream’s A Dream – Ron Trent Remix,” Ron Trent
“Galvanize,” Chris Lake
“Golden – David Guetta REM/X,” David Guetta
Best Rock Performance
“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and the Sniffers
“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park
“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile
“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams
WINNER: “Changes (Live From Villa Park),” YUNGBLUD feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman & II
Best Metal Performance
“Night Terror,” Dream Theater
“Lachryma,” Ghost
“Emergence,” Sleep Token
“Soft Spine,” Spiritbox
WINNER: “BIRDS,” Turnstile
Best Rock Song
WINNER: “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” Nine Inch Nails
“Caramel,” Sleep Token
“Glum,” Hayley Williams
“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile
“Zombie,” YUNGBLUD
Best Rock Album
private music, Deftones
I quit, HAIM
From Zero, Linkin Park
WINNER: NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile
Idols, YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Everything Is Peaceful Love,” Bon Iver
WINNER: “Alone,” The Cure
“SEEIN’ STARS,” Turnstile
“Mangetout,” Wet Leg
“Parachute,” Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver
WINNER: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS, Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer, Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
“YUKON,” Justin Bieber
“It Depends,” Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
WINNER: “Folded,” Kehlani
“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas
“Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Here We Are,” Durand Bernarr
“UPTOWN,” Lalah Hathaway
“LOVE YOU TOO,” Ledisi
“Crybaby,” SZA
WINNER: “VIBES DON’T LIE,” Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Folded,” Kehlani
“Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker
“It Depends,” Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
“Overqualified,” Durand Bernarr
“YES IT IS,” Leon Thomas
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: BLOOM, Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness, Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL, Destin Conrad
Access All Areas, FLO
Come As You Are, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
BELOVED, GIVĒON
Why Not More?, Coco Jones
The Crown, Ledisi
Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
WINNER: MUTT, Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
“Outside,” Cardi B
WINNER: “Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
“Anxiety,” Doechii
“tv off,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay
“Darling, I,” Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Proud of Me,” Fridayy feat. Meek Mill
“Wholeheartedly,” JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK
WINNER: “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA
“WeMaj,” Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
“Anxiety,” Doechii
“The Birds Don’t Sing,” Clipse feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire
“Sticky,” Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“TGIF,” GloRilla
WINNER: “tv off,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
WINNER: GNX, Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places), Queen Sheba
Black Shaman, Marc Marcel
Pages, Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople, Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
WINNER: Words For Days Vol. 1, Mad Skillz
Best Country Solo Performance
“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers
“Good News,” Shaboozey
WINNER: “Bad As I Used to Be” (From F1® The Movie), Chris Stapleton
“I Never Lie,” Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
“Trailblazer,” Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson
“Love Me Like You Used to Do,” Margo Price & Tyler Childers
WINNER: “Amen,” Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” George Strait & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
WINNER: “Bitin’ List,” Tyler Childers
“Good News,” Shaboozey
“I Never Lie,” Zach Top
“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson
“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church
WINNER: Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards Fromu Texas, Miranda Lambert
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top
Best American Roots Performance
“LONELY AVENUE,” Jon Batiste feat. Randy Newman
“Ancient Light,” I’m With Her
“Crimson and Clay,” Jason Isbell
“Richmond on the James,” Alison Krauss & Union Station
WINNER: “Beautiful Strangers,” Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
“Boom,” Sierra Hull
“Poison in My Well,” Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
WINNER: “Godspeed,” Mavis Staples
“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark,” Molly Tuttle
“Horses,” Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
WINNER: “Ancient Light,” I’m With Her
“BIG MONEY,” Jon Batiste
“Foxes in the Snow,” Jason Isbell
“Middle,” Jesse Welles
“Spitfire,” Sierra Hull
Best Americana Album
WINNER: BIG MONEY, Jon Batiste
Bloom, Larkin Poe
Last Leaf on the Tree, Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Molly Tuttle
Middle, Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
Carter & Cleveland, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire, Sierra Hull
Arcadia, Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun, The Steeldrivers
WINNER: Highway Prayers, Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Ain’t Done With the Blues, Buddy Guy
Room on the Porch, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway, Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Breakthrough, Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll, Samantha Fish
A Tribute to LJK, Eric Gales
WINNER: Preacher Kids, Robert Randolph
Family, Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown of Roses, Patty Griffin
WINNER: Wild and Clear and Blue, I’m With Her
Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell
Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24), Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live at Vaughan’s, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet
For Fat Man, Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Church of New Orleans, Kyle Roussel
Second Line Sunday, Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band
WINNER: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, Various Artists
Best Latin Pop Album
Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ (DELUXE), Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta, KAROL G
WINNER: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
Mixteip, J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid
NAIKI, Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE, Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Genes Rebeldes, Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & ASTROPICAL
WINNER: PAPOTA, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
ALGORHYTHM, Los Wizzards
Novela, Fito Páez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
WINNER: Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
Fotografías, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
WINNER: Raíces, Gloria Estefan
Clásicos 1.0, Grupo Niche
Bingo, Alain Pérez
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: “EoO,” Bad Bunny
“Cantando en el Camino,” Ciro Hurtado
“JERUSALEMA,” Angélique Kidjo
“Inmigrante Y Que?,” Yeisy Rojas
“Shrini’s Dream (Live),” Shakti
“Daybreak,” Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best African Music Performance
“Love,” Burna Boy
“With You,” Davido feat. Omah Lay
“Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
“Gimme Dat,” Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid
WINNER: “PUSH 2 START,” Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Sounds Of Kumbha, Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde – Light the World, Youssou N’Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Shakti
Chapter III: We Return To Light, Anoushka Shankar
WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love, Lila Iké
Heart & Soul, Vybz Kartel
WINNER: BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi
From Within, Mortimer
No Place Like Home, Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Kuruvinda, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
According To The Moon, Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM & Dallas String Quartet
Into The Forest, Jahnavi Harrison
WINNER: Nomadica, Carla Patullo feat. The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
The Colors In My Mind, Chris Redding
Best Album Cover
WINNER: CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
The Crux, Djo
Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Glory, Perfume Genius
moisturizer, Wet Leg
Best Recording Package
And The Adjacent Possible, OK Go
Balloonerism, Mac Miller
Danse Macabre: De Luxe, Duran Duran
Loud Is As, Tsunami
Sequoia, Various Artists
The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl), Mac Miller
WINNER: Tracks II: The Lost Albums, Bruce Springsteen
Best Album Notes
Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964–1974, Buck Owens & His Buckaroos
After The Last Sky, Anouar Brahem et al.
Árabe, Amanda Ekery
The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967, Sly & The Family Stone
A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Wilco
WINNER: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings, Miles Davis
Best Historical Album
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
The Making of Five Leaves Left
Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineer (Nick Drake)
Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)
Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39)
Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)
Best Jazz Performance
“Noble Rise,” Lakecia Benjamin feat. Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
WINNER: “Windows – Live,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
“Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True,” Samara Joy
“Four,” Michael Mayo
“All Stars Lead To You – Live,” Nicole Zuraitis et al.
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Elemental, Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
We Insist 2025!, Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
WINNER: Portrait, Samara Joy
Fly, Michael Mayo
Live at Vic’s Las Vegas, Nicole Zuraitis et al.
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 3 (Live), Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
WINNER: Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner
Belonging, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Spirit Fall, John Patitucci
Fasten Up, Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Orchestrator Emulator, The 8-Bit Big Band
WINNER: Without Further Ado, Vol. 1, Christian McBride Big Band
Lumen, Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
Basie Rocks!, Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
Lights on a Satellite, Sun Ra Arkestra
Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores, Kenny Wheeler Legacy
Best Latin Jazz Album
La Fleur de Cayenne, Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid–New York Connection
The Original Influencers, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Mundoagua, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole, Gonzalo Rubalcaba et al.
Vanguardia Subterránea (Live), Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Alternative Jazz Album
honey from a winter stone, Ambrose Akinmusire
Keys To The City Volume One, Robert Glasper
Ride into the Sun, Brad Mehldau
WINNER: LIVE-ACTION, Nate Smith
Blues Blood, Immanuel Wilkins
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Wintersongs, Laila Biali
The Gift of Love, Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes in Angels?, Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin, Lady Gaga
WINNER: A Matter of Time, Laufey
The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Barbra Streisand
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days, Yolanda Adams
Tasha, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight, Tamela Mann
Only on the Road (Live), Tye Tribbett
WINNER: Heart of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Do It Again,” Kirk Franklin
“Church,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
“Still (Live),” Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts
“Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.
WINNER: “Come Jesus Come,” CeCe Winans feat. Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“I Know A Name,” Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake
“YOUR WAY’S BETTER,” Forrest Frank
WINNER: “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“Headphones,” Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
“Amazing,” Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
CHILD OF GOD II, Forrest Frank
WINNER: Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed
King of Hearts, Brandon Lake
Reconstruction, Lecrae
Let the Church Sing, Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: I Will Not Be Moved (Live), The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came the Morning, Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah, The Isaacs
Good Answers, Karen Peck & New River
Back to My Roots, Candi Staton
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Complete Unknown
F1 The Album
KPop Demon Hunters
WINNER: Sinners
Wicked
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
How To Train Your Dragon, John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2, Theodore Shapiro, composer
WINNER: Sinners, Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires, Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2, Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune, Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
WINNER: Sword of the Sea, Austin Wintory, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From TRON: Ares],” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
WINNER: “Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters],” EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters, (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
“I Lied to You [From Sinners],” Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
“Never Too Late [From Elton John: Never Too Late],” Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
“Pale, Pale Moon [From Sinners],” Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
“Sinners [From Sinners],” Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Poviliunas, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
“Young Lion,” Sade
“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
“So Be It,” Clipse
WINNER: “Anxiety,” Doechii
“Love,” OK Go
Best Music Film
Devo, Devo
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, RAYE
Relentless, Diane Warren
WINNER: Music by John Williams, John Williams
Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All Things Light, Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman. Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
Arcadia, Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
WINNER: That Wasn’t A Dream, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)
Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Standard Stoppages, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Yule, Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Sergei Kvitko
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: “First Snow,” Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
“Live Life This Day: Movement I,” Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
“Lord, That’s A Long Way,” Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
“Opening,” Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
“Train to Emerald City,” John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
“Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down,” Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Be Okay,” Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
“A Child Is Born,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
“Fight On,” Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)
WINNER: “Super Mario Praise Break,” Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: “Big Fish,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)
“How Did She Look?,” Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
“Keep an Eye on Summer,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish),” Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
“What A Wonderful World,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies,’” Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
WINNER: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie,” Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
“Still & Bonds,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: “Heggie: Intelligence,” Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
“Huang Ruo: An American Soldier,” Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
“Kouyoumdjian: Adoration,” Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
“O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead,” Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
“Tesori: Grounded,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant
Best Choral Performance
“Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
“Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved,” Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Lang: Poor Hymnal,” Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
WINNER: “Ortiz: Yanga,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Requiem of Light,” Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: “Dennehy: Land Of Winter,” Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
“La Mer – French Piano Trios,” Neave Trio
“Lullabies for the Brokenhearted,” Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
“Slavic Sessions,” Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
“Standard Stoppages,” Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies,’” Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
“Hope Orchestrated,” Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
“Inheritances,” Adam Tendler
“Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor,” Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
WINNER: “Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos,” Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works,” Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Alike – My Mother’s Dream, Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Black Pierrot, Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
In This Short Life, Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist
Kurtág: Kafka Fragments, Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist
Schubert Beatles, Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
WINNER: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano, Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers
The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II, Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Seven Seasons, Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Tombeaux, Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Dennehy: Land of Winter, Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
León: Raíces (Origins), Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Okpebholo: Songs in Flight, Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
WINNER: Ortiz: Dzonot, Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Immersive Audio Album
All American F***boy, Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
WINNER: Immersed, Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live), Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
Tearjerkers, Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
Yule, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless: 100 Years Young, Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House, Mega Ran
WINNER: Harmony, FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory, Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and the Muses, Tori Amos
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass, Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir, Ketanji Brown Jackson
WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Brightside, ARKAI
Ones & Twos, Gerald Clayton
BEATrio, Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
Just Us, Bob James & Dave Koz
Shayan Charu, Suri
Best Comedy Album
Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr
PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
Single Lady, Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
