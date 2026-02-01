Grammy Awards 2026 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The 2026 Grammy Awards are being handed out today in Los Angeles, with the pre-telecast ceremony revealing the first wave of winners across dozens of categories ahead of the prime-time broadcast. As always, the early announcements provide a clear snapshot of where the Recording Academy is placing its attention in a year marked by global pop dominance, resurgent rock credibility, boundary-pushing hip-hop and a continued expansion of international voices.

by Paul Cashmere

This year’s nominations reflected a particularly competitive field, with artists such as Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, The Creator appearing repeatedly across major categories. The Album of the Year field alone illustrated the Academy’s wide stylistic lens, from Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM.

In the pop arena, Lady Gaga emerged early as a significant presence. “Abracadabra” secured Best Dance Pop Recording, reinforcing her ongoing ability to reinvent within the genre more than 15 years after her breakthrough. Gaga’s career has consistently balanced commercial impact with artistic risk, and her continued Grammy recognition places her among a small group of pop artists whose longevity has translated into sustained awards success.

Australian music also made its mark, with Tame Impala taking out Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “End of Summer”. Kevin Parker’s project has long been a Grammy favourite, having previously won for Currents and The Slow Rush era releases, and this latest win underlines the project’s enduring international reach.

“Anxiety,” by Doechii, constructed around the 2011 hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ by Australia’s Wally de Backer (Gotye) and Kimba, has also won an award today for Best Music Video and is also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Rock categories leaned heavily into both legacy and evolution. Nine Inch Nails claimed Best Rock Song for “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, further cementing Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as one of the most consistently awarded creative partnerships of the past two decades. Meanwhile, Turnstile’s NEVER ENOUGH won Best Rock Album, signalling the Academy’s continued openness to genre-blurring heavy music that connects with younger audiences.

The Cure were recognised with Best Alternative Music Performance for “Alone”, while Songs of a Lost World secured Best Alternative Music Album. The band’s return to Grammy-winning form decades into their career highlighted the Academy’s renewed appreciation for long-term artistic influence rather than short-term chart cycles.

Hip-hop remained a dominant force across multiple categories. Kendrick Lamar’s “luther” with SZA won Best Melodic Rap Performance, while “tv off” claimed Best Rap Song. Clipse, reunited with Pusha T and Malice alongside Pharrell Williams, picked up Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips”, underscoring the strength of veteran artists reconnecting with their roots.

R&B honours were led by Leon Thomas, whose album MUTT won Best R&B Album, while Kehlani’s “Folded” took both Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. These wins reinforced a year where emotional depth and vocal nuance carried as much weight as production innovation.

International and global categories continued to expand, reflecting the Grammys’ evolving scope. Bad Bunny remained a central figure, with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS winning Best Música Urbana Album, adding to his growing collection of Grammy recognition and reinforcing his position as one of the most influential global artists of the decade.

In dance and electronic fields, FKA twigs won Best Dance/Electronic Album for EUSEXUA, while Gesaffelstein collected Best Remixed Recording for “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”. These results pointed to a growing appreciation for experimental electronic production at the highest awards level.

Film, television and visual media categories also delivered notable moments. Ludwig Göransson won Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Sinners, continuing his strong awards trajectory following previous Grammy and Academy Award success.

Comedy rounded out the early announcements, with Nate Bargatze taking Best Comedy Album for Your Friend, highlighting the Grammys’ increasing attention to spoken-word formats beyond music.

As the day unfolds, Noise11.com will continue to track the winners as they are announced, providing updates across all major categories as the 2026 Grammy Awards build toward their televised finale.

2026 Grammy Award Winners and Nominees

Album of the Year

WINNER: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, Pharrell Williams

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

MUTT, Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters), EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

WINNER: “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Record of the Year

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

WINNER: “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

WINNER: Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

“DAISIES,” Justin Bieber

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease,” Lady Gaga

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

WINNER: “Messy,” Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: “Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters), HUNTR/X

“Gabriela,” KATSEYE

“APT.,” ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“30 For 30,” SZA with Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Mayhem, Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap,” Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap,” Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

“SPACE INVADER,” KAYTRANADA

“VOLTAGE,” Skrillex

WINNER: “End of Summer,” Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame,” Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

WINNER: “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun,” Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching” (From F1 The Movie), Tate McRae

“Illegal,” PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: EUSEXUA, FKA twigs

Ten Days, Fred again..

Fancy That, PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL

F** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3*, Skrillex Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix),” Gesaffelstein

“Don’t Forget About Us,” KAYTRANADA

“A Dream’s A Dream – Ron Trent Remix,” Ron Trent

“Galvanize,” Chris Lake

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X,” David Guetta

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

WINNER: “Changes (Live From Villa Park),” YUNGBLUD feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman & II

Best Metal Performance

“Night Terror,” Dream Theater

“Lachryma,” Ghost

“Emergence,” Sleep Token

“Soft Spine,” Spiritbox

WINNER: “BIRDS,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

WINNER: “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” Nine Inch Nails

“Caramel,” Sleep Token

“Glum,” Hayley Williams

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Zombie,” YUNGBLUD

Best Rock Album

private music, Deftones

I quit, HAIM

From Zero, Linkin Park

WINNER: NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile

Idols, YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love,” Bon Iver

WINNER: “Alone,” The Cure

“SEEIN’ STARS,” Turnstile

“Mangetout,” Wet Leg

“Parachute,” Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver

WINNER: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS, Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer, Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

WINNER: “Folded,” Kehlani

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Here We Are,” Durand Bernarr

“UPTOWN,” Lalah Hathaway

“LOVE YOU TOO,” Ledisi

“Crybaby,” SZA

WINNER: “VIBES DON’T LIE,” Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

WINNER: “Folded,” Kehlani

“Heart of a Woman,” Summer Walker

“It Depends,” Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Overqualified,” Durand Bernarr

“YES IT IS,” Leon Thomas

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: BLOOM, Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness, Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL, Destin Conrad

Access All Areas, FLO

Come As You Are, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED, GIVĒON

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

WINNER: MUTT, Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Outside,” Cardi B

WINNER: “Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“tv off,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I,” Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud of Me,” Fridayy feat. Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly,” JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK

WINNER: “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA

“WeMaj,” Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“The Birds Don’t Sing,” Clipse feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire

“Sticky,” Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“TGIF,” GloRilla

WINNER: “tv off,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

WINNER: GNX, Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places), Queen Sheba

Black Shaman, Marc Marcel

Pages, Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople, Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

WINNER: Words For Days Vol. 1, Mad Skillz

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

WINNER: “Bad As I Used to Be” (From F1® The Movie), Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer,” Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do,” Margo Price & Tyler Childers

WINNER: “Amen,” Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” George Strait & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: “Bitin’ List,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church

WINNER: Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards Fromu Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Best American Roots Performance

“LONELY AVENUE,” Jon Batiste feat. Randy Newman

“Ancient Light,” I’m With Her

“Crimson and Clay,” Jason Isbell

“Richmond on the James,” Alison Krauss & Union Station

WINNER: “Beautiful Strangers,” Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

“Boom,” Sierra Hull

“Poison in My Well,” Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

WINNER: “Godspeed,” Mavis Staples

“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark,” Molly Tuttle

“Horses,” Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: “Ancient Light,” I’m With Her

“BIG MONEY,” Jon Batiste

“Foxes in the Snow,” Jason Isbell

“Middle,” Jesse Welles

“Spitfire,” Sierra Hull

Best Americana Album

WINNER: BIG MONEY, Jon Batiste

Bloom, Larkin Poe

Last Leaf on the Tree, Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Molly Tuttle

Middle, Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

Carter & Cleveland, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire, Sierra Hull

Arcadia, Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun, The Steeldrivers

WINNER: Highway Prayers, Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Ain’t Done With the Blues, Buddy Guy

Room on the Porch, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway, Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Breakthrough, Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll, Samantha Fish

A Tribute to LJK, Eric Gales

WINNER: Preacher Kids, Robert Randolph

Family, Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown of Roses, Patty Griffin

WINNER: Wild and Clear and Blue, I’m With Her

Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell

Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24), Jesse Welles

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live at Vaughan’s, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

For Fat Man, Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Church of New Orleans, Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday, Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band

WINNER: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, Various Artists

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro

BOGOTÁ (DELUXE), Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta, KAROL G

WINNER: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

Mixteip, J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid

NAIKI, Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE, Trueno

SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Genes Rebeldes, Aterciopelados

ASTROPICAL, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & ASTROPICAL

WINNER: PAPOTA, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

ALGORHYTHM, Los Wizzards

Novela, Fito Páez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara

WINNER: Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

Fotografías, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

WINNER: Raíces, Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0, Grupo Niche

Bingo, Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: “EoO,” Bad Bunny

“Cantando en el Camino,” Ciro Hurtado

“JERUSALEMA,” Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que?,” Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream (Live),” Shakti

“Daybreak,” Anoushka Shankar feat. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best African Music Performance

“Love,” Burna Boy

“With You,” Davido feat. Omah Lay

“Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat,” Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid

WINNER: “PUSH 2 START,” Tyla

Best Global Music Album

Sounds Of Kumbha, Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World, Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Shakti

Chapter III: We Return To Light, Anoushka Shankar

WINNER: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia

Best Reggae Album

Treasure Self Love, Lila Iké

Heart & Soul, Vybz Kartel

WINNER: BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi

From Within, Mortimer

No Place Like Home, Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Kuruvinda, Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According To The Moon, Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM & Dallas String Quartet

Into The Forest, Jahnavi Harrison

WINNER: Nomadica, Carla Patullo feat. The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors In My Mind, Chris Redding

Best Album Cover

WINNER: CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

The Crux, Djo

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Glory, Perfume Genius

moisturizer, Wet Leg

Best Recording Package

And The Adjacent Possible, OK Go

Balloonerism, Mac Miller

Danse Macabre: De Luxe, Duran Duran

Loud Is As, Tsunami

Sequoia, Various Artists

The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl), Mac Miller

WINNER: Tracks II: The Lost Albums, Bruce Springsteen

Best Album Notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964–1974, Buck Owens & His Buckaroos

After The Last Sky, Anouar Brahem et al.

Árabe, Amanda Ekery

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967, Sly & The Family Stone

A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Wilco

WINNER: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings, Miles Davis

Best Historical Album

WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making of Five Leaves Left

Joe Black, Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers; Richard Whittaker & John Wood, restoration engineer (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39)

Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Jordan McLeod, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves & Jordan McLeod, restoration engineers (Doc Pomus)

Best Jazz Performance

“Noble Rise,” Lakecia Benjamin feat. Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

WINNER: “Windows – Live,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True,” Samara Joy

“Four,” Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead To You – Live,” Nicole Zuraitis et al.

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Elemental, Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025!, Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

WINNER: Portrait, Samara Joy

Fly, Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas, Nicole Zuraitis et al.

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 3 (Live), Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

WINNER: Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner

Belonging, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall, John Patitucci

Fasten Up, Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Orchestrator Emulator, The 8-Bit Big Band

WINNER: Without Further Ado, Vol. 1, Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen, Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks!, Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite, Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores, Kenny Wheeler Legacy

Best Latin Jazz Album

La Fleur de Cayenne, Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid–New York Connection

The Original Influencers, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Mundoagua, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole, Gonzalo Rubalcaba et al.

Vanguardia Subterránea (Live), Miguel Zenón Quartet

Best Alternative Jazz Album

honey from a winter stone, Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys To The City Volume One, Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun, Brad Mehldau

WINNER: LIVE-ACTION, Nate Smith

Blues Blood, Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs, Laila Biali

The Gift of Love, Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels?, Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin, Lady Gaga

WINNER: A Matter of Time, Laufey

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Barbra Streisand

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days, Yolanda Adams

Tasha, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight, Tamela Mann

Only on the Road (Live), Tye Tribbett

WINNER: Heart of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again,” Kirk Franklin

“Church,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Still (Live),” Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts

“Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.

WINNER: “Come Jesus Come,” CeCe Winans feat. Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“I Know A Name,” Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER,” Forrest Frank

WINNER: “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

“Headphones,” Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

“Amazing,” Darrel Walls & PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

CHILD OF GOD II, Forrest Frank

WINNER: Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts, Brandon Lake

Reconstruction, Lecrae

Let the Church Sing, Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: I Will Not Be Moved (Live), The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came the Morning, Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah, The Isaacs

Good Answers, Karen Peck & New River

Back to My Roots, Candi Staton

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Complete Unknown

F1 The Album

KPop Demon Hunters

WINNER: Sinners

Wicked

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

How To Train Your Dragon, John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2, Theodore Shapiro, composer

WINNER: Sinners, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires, Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2, Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune, Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

WINNER: Sword of the Sea, Austin Wintory, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From TRON: Ares],” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

WINNER: “Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters],” EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters, (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

“I Lied to You [From Sinners],” Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late [From Elton John: Never Too Late],” Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon [From Sinners],” Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners [From Sinners],” Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Poviliunas, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Video

“Young Lion,” Sade

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“So Be It,” Clipse

WINNER: “Anxiety,” Doechii

“Love,” OK Go

Best Music Film

Devo, Devo

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, RAYE

Relentless, Diane Warren

WINNER: Music by John Williams, John Williams

Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All Things Light, Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman. Rahm Silverglade & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia, Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

WINNER: That Wasn’t A Dream, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule, Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: “First Snow,” Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I,” Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s A Long Way,” Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Opening,” Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train to Emerald City,” John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down,” Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Be Okay,” Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On,” Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

WINNER: “Super Mario Praise Break,” Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: “Big Fish,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

“How Did She Look?,” Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep an Eye on Summer,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish),” Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What A Wonderful World,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies,’” Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

WINNER: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie,” Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

“Still & Bonds,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: “Heggie: Intelligence,” Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

“Huang Ruo: An American Soldier,” Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

“Kouyoumdjian: Adoration,” Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

“O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead,” Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

“Tesori: Grounded,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant

Best Choral Performance

“Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

“Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved,” Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Lang: Poor Hymnal,” Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

WINNER: “Ortiz: Yanga,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Requiem of Light,” Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: “Dennehy: Land Of Winter,” Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

“La Mer – French Piano Trios,” Neave Trio

“Lullabies for the Brokenhearted,” Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

“Slavic Sessions,” Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

“Standard Stoppages,” Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies,’” Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Hope Orchestrated,” Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

“Inheritances,” Adam Tendler

“Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor,” Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

WINNER: “Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos,” Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works,” Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Alike – My Mother’s Dream, Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot, Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life, Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments, Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

Schubert Beatles, Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

WINNER: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano, Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II, Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

WINNER: Ortiz: Yanga, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons, Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux, Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down, Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land of Winter, Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces (Origins), Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs in Flight, Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

WINNER: Ortiz: Dzonot, Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Immersive Audio Album

All American F***boy, Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

WINNER: Immersed, Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live), Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers, Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless: 100 Years Young, Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House, Mega Ran

WINNER: Harmony, FYÜTCH & Aura V

Herstory, Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses, Tori Amos

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass, Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir, Ketanji Brown Jackson

WINNER: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Brightside, ARKAI

Ones & Twos, Gerald Clayton

BEATrio, Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us, Bob James & Dave Koz

Shayan Charu, Suri

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr

PostMortem, Sarah Silverman

Single Lady, Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

