38 Special Mark 50 Years With First Album in Two Decades ‘Milestone' and New Single With Train - Noise11.com

Southern rock icons 38 Special are back with a bang, marking their 50th anniversary in 2025 with Milestone, their first studio album in more than 20 years. To set the stage, the Florida band have dropped the single “Slightly Controversial,” a fiery collaboration with Train’s Pat Monahan.
“This song is wrapped around a mystery woman who thrives on keeping people guessing,” Barnes explains. “She’s enigmatic, guarded, and fascinatin and Pat absolutely nailed it when we tracked this together.”
For Monahan, the collaboration was a full-circle moment: “I once covered ‘Hold On Loosely’ with Joe Bonamassa, and Don heard it. To then be invited to sing with 38 Special on a brand-new song… it’s a massive honour.”
Milestone also reunites 38 Special with longtime collaborator Jim Peterik (Survivor), who co-wrote some of their biggest hits in the 80s including “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You.” Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive, The Guess Who) also lends his pen to the album, adding another heavyweight rock connection to the project.
“This is a fresh take on the 38 Special sound,” Barnes says. “We didn’t want to just make another record. After two decades away, you’ve got to go big.”
Among the highlights is album opener “So Much So Right,” a riff-heavy track about raw passion and lifelong love. The visualiser video released today showcases the song’s punchy, arena-ready vibe.
Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1974, 38 Special carved their place as southern rock survivors with a more radio-friendly edge than contemporaries Lynyrd Skynyrd. They’ve sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, notching platinum success across multiple decades. Their live reputation remains the band’s signature calling card – a relentless touring schedule that’s barely slowed since the mid-70s.
That tradition continues in 2025, with US dates alongside Kansas, Styx, Jefferson Starship, and The Outlaws. Fans can also connect with the band on TalkShopLive, where Don Barnes is hosting a dedicated one-hour show breaking down the making of Milestone and offering exclusive signed editions of the album on coloured vinyl and CD.
Milestone Tracklist
So Much So Right
Slightly Controversial (feat. Pat Monahan)
All I Haven’t Said
The Main Thing
Long Long Train
Looking For My Life
Making Up For Lost Time
Windows of Memories
The Look
38 Special upcoming tour dates:
October 4 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre
October 10 – Longview, TX – Belcher Center
October 16 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
October 17 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
October 18 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
November 13 – Ivins, UT – Tuacahn Amphitheatre
November 14 – Chandler, AZ – Gila River Resorts & Casinos (Wild Horse Pass)
November 15 – Santa Fe, NM – Buffalo Thunder Casino
