Brooklyn’s 41 Fire Up for Debut Album AREA 41 With New Single “Spleen” - Noise11.com

Brooklyn hip-hop collective 41 have officially returned with “Spleen”, a new single released via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment / Republic Records that sets the tone for their forthcoming debut album, AREA 41.

“Spleen” is built on glassy synth beds, crisp snap percussion and confident, flirtatious bars. The three artists trade lines and ad-libs, their chemistry on full display. One standout moment even leans into tongue-in-cheek stride, “I’m sorry like Bieber to Justin, I cannot focus when I’m in the function.” The track emphasises their seamless interplay and reasserts 41 as a next-gen New York force.

This arrival continues a string of viral singles in the group’s arsenal. Back in 2023, their anthem “Lisp” made early waves, praised for fusing Brooklyn drill with club-driven sounds. More recently, they released “Pucci” (featuring Zeddy Will) and “Pilates” – together generating nearly 20 million streams to date. Prior to that was “Naked” (featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie), which marked the first recorded collaboration between these New York heavyweights, uniting voices from Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Earlier in the year, 41 also dropped “Presidential”, which rapidly racked up over 10 million streams. That track cemented their reputation as consistent hitmakers, with critics calling their rise “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Live, they’ve already shown they belong on major stages. They headlined Hot 97’s Summer Jam in Newark, New Jersey, sharing the bill with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gunna and GloRilla. Fans might recall their surprise appearance during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream, where they announced AREA 41 and impressed viewers with a raw freestyle as the first group in the “On The Radar Freestyle” series.

The story of 41 began in Brooklyn’s Brownsville area when members Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, and TaTa first started collaborating during the pandemic. Recording early demos on basic setups, their gritty, high-energy style quickly resonated online and in the borough’s underground circuit.

Their first breakout moment came with “41 Cypher” in early 2022, which introduced the trio’s unified sound – a mix of Brooklyn drill urgency and club-ready bounce. What followed was a steady climb through viral singles, culminating in the Platinum-certified “Bent”, a crossover hit that solidified them as leading voices of a new Brooklyn wave.

By 2023, 41 had evolved beyond their drill origins, incorporating elements of Jersey club and melodic hip-hop into their production. That sonic flexibility helped them move from underground acclaim to mainstream success while maintaining their Brooklyn authenticity.

The collective’s momentum has also been powered by heavyweight collaborations with artists such as Fivio Foreign, French Montana, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, along with endorsements from Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, and BIA. Their sharp live presence has taken them to major events like Rolling Loud Miami and Travis Scott’s One Night Only Utopia concert at MetLife Stadium.

