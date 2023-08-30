50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Show Due To Excessive Heat - Noise11.com

50 Cent has been forced to postpone his Phoenix show due to extreme heat.

50 Cent took to Twitter, also known as X, on Monday night to announce that he has postponed tonight’s concert in Pheonix, Arizona as a result of an excessive heat warning.

“Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed,” 50, real name Curtis Jackson III, wrote.

50 Cent added, “For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

A number of Twitter/X users took to the comments section to praise the performer for considering the health of his fans.

One fan wrote, “This man cares about his fans,” while another wrote, “Smart move. The risk is way too high.”

Last week, 16 people were hospitalised for heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert in Houston, Arizona, where temperatures reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

50 is currently in the middle of his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20th anniversary tour. The U.S. and Canada leg of the tour began on 21 July in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will wrap up on 22 September in Toronto, Ontario. He will then begin the European leg of the tour on 28 September in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

