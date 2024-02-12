 AC/DC, It's On - Europe 2024 Announced - Noise11.com
AC/DC, It’s On – Europe 2024 Announced

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2024

AC/DC will head back on the road for the start of the Power Up World tour in 2024 with the first dates for Europe.

The other big news is Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction will replace bass player Cliff Williams, who has been with AC/DC since 1979. The reveals officially announced Williams’ retirement after 45 years of service with AC/DC.

Chaney has been a member of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and Camp Freddy. He has also worked with Joe Satriani, Joe Cocker, Shakira, Slash, Beth Hart, Adam Lambert, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Sara Bareilles, Gavin Degraw, Cher, John Fogerty, Lisa Marie Presley, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, Romeo Santos, James Blunt, Shinedown, and Celine Dion.

AC/DC officially announced the dates saying “We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16”.

Tour dates:

May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena *
May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena *
May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
May 29 – Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium
June 05 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
June 09 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium *
June 12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium *
June 16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe *
June 23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
June 26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
July 03 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
July 07 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring *
July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen *
July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld *
July 31 – Hannover, Germany, Messe *
August 09 – Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei
August 13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
August 17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park **

Dates from the rest of the world are yet to be announced.

