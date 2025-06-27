AC/DC Kick Off First of 15 Euro Dates Before Australia - Noise11.com

AC/DC played the first night of their 15 date European tour in Prague, Czechia and the setlist was an exact replica of the final night of the North American tour in Cleveland, Ohio on 28 May.

It is fairly safe to assume Australia will be treated to the same setlist.

AC/DC Setlist, Prague, 26 June 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

AC/DC Australian tour tickets went on sale yesterday (Thursday, 26 June) and sold consistently through the day where most shows are now nearly sold-out. A spot check of avails showed single tickets still available for all shows but it is now rare to find two seats together.

The Australian dates with added concerts are:

12 and 16 November, Melbourne, MCG

21 and 25, Sydney, Accor

30 November, Adelaide, Supercars

4 and 8 December, Perth, Optus Stadium

13 and 17 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

There are no dates for New Zealand or Asia. AC/DC did perform in New Zealand for the 2015 and 2010 tours. They have not played Japan since 2010 and have never played Singapore. In fact, apart from Japan in 2010, 2001, 1982 and 1981, AC/DC have never played Asia.

Watch the Noise11 AC/DC interviews over the years:

Angus Young:

Mark Evans:

Phil Rudd:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook