Adrian Smith Of Iron Maiden Has More New Music With Richie Kotzen - Noise11.com

There is a new Kotzen/Smith album on the way. ‘Better Days … And Nights’ features five new tracks and the four studio tracks from their limited edition EP ‘Better Days’.

Adrian Smith comments, “I think everyone in the band was extremely happy with how our very first tour turned out. We were all naturally a little anxious as we’d never played live together before but once we got out there, everything fell into place really easily and we all had a tremendous amount of fun. I can’t wait until we can do it again and get to play in many more places next time round.”

Richie Kotzen adds, “We spent a lot of time discussing which of the songs from the live show to include on this CD. We wanted to capture an accurate snapshot of the special vibe we all felt on the tour and I think we’ve achieved this in the songs we’ve selected, and hope our fans will agree. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again on future tours.”

The debut album, Smith/ Kotzen was released by BMG worldwide back in March 2021.

The full track-listing for ‘Better Days …And Nights’ is:

DAYS:

Better Days

Got A Hold On Me

Hate And Love

Rise Again

NIGHTS:

Hate and Love (Live)

Got A Hold On Me (Live)

Scars (Live)

You Don’t Know Me (Live)

Running (Live)

